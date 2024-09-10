Next-Generation Conversational AI Experience From NLX Expands To Retail Sector

MENAFN - PR Newswire) NLX JourneyTMis the first and only enterprise solution that combines unscripted, AI-powered conversations with the ability to transact across multiple brands in a unified experience

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NLX , the AI powering advanced conversational experiences for the world's most admired brands, today announced that its AI enterprise solution, NLX Journey , has expanded to the retail sector. The company debuted the solution in July for travel and hospitality providers.

A video of what it looks like for a customer to plan and buy a black tie outfit using the conversational application on a retailer's mobile site, powered by NLX Journey.

A look at a customer's AI-powered shopping experience on a retailer's mobile site, powered by NLX Journey.

Unlike any other solution available today, NLX Journey integrates search, customer service, and commerce across multiple brands in one conversational experience. This is especially powerful for parent companies with multiple retail brands because the technology can pull in product recommendations and content from multiple websites and allow the shopper to transact without leaving their initial destination.

With NLX's proprietary no-code platform, retailers can have it up and running in just a few weeks, tailored to their brand, and manage the application with little to no engineering involvement.

"Retail and fashion AI applications in pop culture, like the outfit-making app in the movie 'Clueless' or the smart fridge in HBO's 'Silicon Valley' demonstrate how consumers wish they could interact with brands," said Andrei Papancea, CEO and Chief Product Officer of NLX. "The great news is, now retailers and manufacturers can create even richer and more advanced conversational experiences for their customers."

For example, a shopper can ask for outfit recommendations for a black tie event or a job interview in the design industry. Using natural language, they include information like time of year and location. They will get responses with recommendations for clothing, shoes, jewelry, and other accessories that fit all the parameters, plus helpful suggestions in natural language. The customer can narrow down options using natural language, such as "exclude white dresses." Or "I only want to see open-toed shoes." When the customer is ready to buy, they can complete the transaction in the same window.

Another use case is a shopper looking to furnish a room. The retailer's website has the perfect sofa, but none of the coffee tables fit the requirements. NLX Journey can recommend a coffee table from a sister brand alongside the chosen sofa. The company builds awareness of its suite of brands and drives sales with a frictionless experience.

Until now, retail chatbots have been used primarily for customer service. NLX Journey lets retailers apply advanced technology to the more complex and nuanced use case of navigating selection based on personal preferences and external factors. Additionally, no chatbot can complete transactions in the same end-user experience. NLX Journey combines all this functionality for the end user in the retailer's existing mobile app or website.

NLX Journey can be used in any industry, and the platform works with any large language model (LLM) or combination of models. In addition to travel and retail, the company has seen high demand from financial services, real estate, and healthcare organizations in particular.

NLX was inspired by the experience of building a conversational AI platform from the ground up for a global, Fortune 100 financial services company. That process revealed the unmet need in the marketplace, which is the ability for enterprise brands to efficiently build and scale leading-edge conversational AI solutions for any business function. It also informed key NLX differentiators, including no-code implementation and development that allows non-technical teams to create and manage their own conversational applications at scale. NLX is compatible with any existing tech stack, including first- and third-party AI technologies.

About NLX

NLX is an enterprise AI platform for building and managing chat, voice, and multimodal applications at scale. As human interactions with technology become increasingly conversation-based, NLX makes it practical for organizations to create, deploy, and manage conversational experiences for any industry or use case, working in concert with any large language model and technology stack. NLX enables the world's biggest brands, including Comcast, Red Bull, and United Airlines, among others, to invest in a future where interactions with technology mirror the natural ebb and flow of people's day-to-day decision-making.

