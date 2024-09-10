6K Additive Expands Product Portfolio With Angular Chromium And Titanium Powder

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Highest purity chromium powder available in the opens new applications and markets

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accelerating its leadership in sustainable production of advanced materials for additive (AM) , 6K Additive – a division of 6K , announced the company has expanded its metal powder portfolio to include both titanium and chromium angular powders. Angular powders are used across a variety of technologies including press and sinter, thermal spray, metal injection molding, melt and cast, and additive manufacturing. The addition of angular metal powders to our product portfolio opens up new customers and markets for the company in addition to expanding our current customer offerings. The ultra-clean manufacturing process produces the purist angular metal powder with the lowest residual content, such as iron, in the industry. The acquisition of GMP last year brings additional proprietary metal processing in-house expanding the breadth of the sustainable revert streams and recycling capabilities for producing angular chromium and titanium powders.



“The combination of the acquisition of GMP and our own expertise in sizing and metal upcycling for our spherical powders, allows us to offer a sustainable alternative to what is currently available on the market,” explained Frank Roberts, President of 6K Additive.“For years, customers have asked for angular titanium and chromium powder for applications like thermal spray, welding, and MIM. Adding these products to our portfolio is a natural extension of the powders we currently manufacture. We're excited to supply our customers with products they've been seeking from 6K Additive.”

The new chromium and titanium angular product offerings include:

Titanium (Ti)

Titanium HDH PowderTitanium Hydride PowderTitanium Sponge Powder

Chromium (Cr)

Chrome 99.95% PowderChrome 99.8% PowderChrome 99.5% PowderAT Chrome 99.5% Powder

6K Additive's sustainable manufacturing process produces angular powders that can withstand the industry's most demanding applications. Our services include sizing, material sourcing and recycling with maximum control of particle size distribution for your desired PSD. Our high-quality metal powders can be used for a variety of markets and applications:



Coatings such as thermal spray, cold spray, HVOF, and flame spray are used in aerospace, medical, energy, and other industrial applications

Sintered parts used in the electrical market for vacuum interrupters

Sputtering targets used for manufacturing semiconductors, hard drives, and solar panels Titanium angular powder used in pyrotechnics

6K Additive's quality control and manufacturing process produces the highest quality metal powders consistently, with the highest purity in the industry. The company has a comprehensive powder test process with rigorous quality control, including extensive in-house analytical capabilities, micro-CT, gas analysis, ICP, XRD, SEM, and EDS. 6K Additive is an ISO-certified facility qualified to produce metal powders for the most challenging high-performance markets such as aerospace, defense, and energy. Meeting or exceeding ASTM and ASM standards verified by leading industry experts, partners, and customers.

Companies interested in working with 6K Additive regarding their specific powder requirements are urged to visit 6K Additive's website at 6KAdditive.com .

About 6K

6K produces and innovates with UniMelt® microwave plasma technology for the localized production of critical materials. 6K's UniMelt technology is applied across a vast range of markets, from additive manufacturing (6K Additive) and essential battery materials (6K Energy) to future growth sectors (6K Next). UniMelt plasma creates a path for true sustainability, reducing carbon emissions, lowering energy use, and utilizing recycled content to create a circular economy-all while reducing conversion costs and providing a secure, domestic supply chain. UniMelt is industrially operational and producing critical materials at scale today. The company's headquarters and the 6K Energy Battery Center of Excellence are located in North Andover, MA, with 6K Additive's production facility in Burgettstown, PA, and a full-scale PlusCAMTM battery material manufacturing plant under construction in Jackson, TN. For more information, visit

