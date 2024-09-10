Flottweg Features Wastewater Separation Solutions At WEFTEC 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

At Booth #4329, Flottweg showcases its cutting-edge Xelletor, which changes the game for centrifuge separation for the wastewater industry.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Understanding that sewage sludge dewatering is an important step in wastewater treatment, Flottweg has developed a unique centrifuge concept specifically for the high-level dewatering of sludge-the Flottweg Xelletor series.

Flottweg designs and manufactures the X Series (Xelletor) with the intent to change the way you look at centrifuge separation. This cutting-edge equipment will be on display at the Flottweg Booth #4329 at WEFTEC 2024, October 5-9, in New Orleans, LA. On Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 6, join the Flottweg team at the booth for free cold beer and delicious snacks and speak with our experts to learn more about the latest dewatering solutions and innovations.

To celebrate Flottweg's commitment to providing separation solutions to the wastewater industry, the company will give away two electronic bicycles to eligible WEFTEC attendees who participate in an exclusive promotion.

The giveaway rules for entry eligibility are simple. WWTP operators and engineering firm employees can take a photo with the Flottweg Trike at the Flottweg stand outside the trade show call near the food trucks, post the photo on social media using the hashtag #Flottweg, and follow Flottweg's social channels. Ask anyone at the Flottweg booth for more details.

Flottweg is continuously advancing centrifuge technology for water treatment with solutions such as the double cone scroll, centrate energy recovery systems (recuvane) and the new open scroll design, Xelletor, that allows for more capacity, drier cake, and lower polymer consumption.

Wastewater operators know that drier cake saves transportation costs. With Xelletor you will get to 10% less volume because the machine delivers 2% higher total dry solids. Depending on the capacity of the plant, 1% more dry substance in the dewatered sewage sludge can represent cost savings in the five- to six-digit range. Xelletor also delivers polymer cost savings by using up to 20% less polymer while 20% lower energy consumption is expected, as well as having more capacity with up to 15% more throughflow.

Flottweg Separation Technology, Inc is headquartered in Independence, KY and has more than $6 million in parts, rotating assemblies, and accessories to serve our clients' immediate aftermarket needs. The in-house repair capability includes (but is not limited to) machining, balancing, welding, and sandblasting to ensure the fastest possible turnaround time and minimal production downtime for our customers. Flottweg is organized and positioned to provide aftermarket parts and service to customer sites within 24-48 hours.

