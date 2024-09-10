Quinolones Global Market 2024 To Reach $61.51 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 5.0%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The quinolones market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $48.31 billion in 2023 to $50.65 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to antibiotic demand and usage, regulatory approvals, research and development, competitive landscape, patent expirations.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Quinolones Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The quinolones market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $61.51 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to emerging diseases, regulatory changes, global health policies, rising antibiotic resistance, and market expansion strategies.

Growth Driver Of The Quinolones Market

The increasing danger of antimicrobial resistance is expected to propel the growth of the quinolones market going forward. Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) refers to the ability of microorganisms, such as bacteria, viruses, parasites, and fungi, to resist the effects of antimicrobial drugs. Quinolones have a broad spectrum of activity, making them effective against a variety of bacteria, prescribed for specific types of infections, they have the ability to penetrate various tissues, and become a preferred choice in case of limited options.

Who Are The Key Players Shaping The Quinolones Market Trends?

Key players in the quinolones market include Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Sanofi SA, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., LG Life Sciences, Allergan Inc.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Quinolones Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the quinolones market are focusing on innovative products such as fluoroquinolone antibiotic eye drop to drive revenues in their market. Fluoroquinolone antibiotic eye drops are a class of antibiotics that are used to treat bacterial infections of the eye.

How Is The Global Quinolones Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Norfloxacin, Ofloxacin, Ciprofloxacin, Gemifloxacin, Other Types

2) By Pathogen Type: Gram-Positive Pathogen, Gram-Negative Pathogen

3) By Application: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Quinolones Market

North America was the largest region in the quinolones market in 2023. The regions covered in the quinolones market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Quinolones Market Definition

Quinolones refer to bactericidal antibiotics that directly kill bacteria cells of both gram-positive and gram-negative types. Quinolones are used to treat various infectious diseases caused by bacteria.

Quinolones Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global quinolones market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Quinolones Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on quinolones market size, quinolones market drivers and trends, quinolones market major players, quinolones competitors' revenues, quinolones market positioning, and quinolones market growth across geographies. The quinolones market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

