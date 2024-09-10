Dyes And Pigments Market To Reach USD 63.42 Billion By 2032 Driven By Rising Disposable Income Of Consumers Worldwide |Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising demand in textiles, construction, and automotive sectors, along with advancements in sustainable and eco-friendly solutions Austin, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider Research, The Dyes and Pigments Size was valued at USD 40.19 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 63.42 billion by 2032, and grow at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period 2024-2032. The Dyes and Pigments Market has witnessed remarkable growth in their demand due to increasing consumption in several textile industries where a range of colorants is used to meet consumer demands for all sorts of colors. Technological changes have played an important role in the growth of this market, especially in dyeing technology and the development of more eco-friendly pigments. These are not done for merely high performance but also the sustainability of colors and varieties of applications. Furthermore, there has been increasing demand for high-performance pigments, based on the rising color durability and consistency requirements within the automotive, packaging, and construction industries. Any such growth in demand is indeed squarely based on the increasing requirement for superior color consistency and strength-a necessity in those applications operating under very harsh environmental conditions. An example could be that automotive manufacturers use sophisticated pigments these days for durable and aesthetically pleasing finishes of vehicles, whereas in the case of packaging, specific types of pigments have been utilized to increase the visibility of products and attract consumers.





Request Sample Report of Dyes and Pigments Market 2024 @ Key Players :

DIC Corp.

Clariant AG

BASF SE

Huntsman Corp

Atul Ltd.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd.

Kiri Industries Ltd.

Lanxess AG

Kronos Worldwide Inc. Dystar The growth of the industry towards greener practices has shaped the Dyes and Pigments Market. Increasing environmental regulations and growing awareness about the adverse impacts of synthetic dyes on health and ecosystems drive the transition to organic and natural colorants. This shift has made companies invest in research and development for environmentally friendly dyes and pigments that meet strict regulations and appealing products, meeting the growing demand among consumers. Dyes and Pigments Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 40.19 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 63.42 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.20% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments .By Type (Dyes [Reactive Dyes, Acid Dyes, Direct Dyes, Vat Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Others], Pigments [Organic, Inorganic])

.By Application (Dyes [Printing Inks, Paper, Textiles, Leather, Others], Pigments [Paints & Coatings, Printing Inks, Construction, Others]) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America) Key Drivers . Growing demand for eco-friendly and bio-based dyes due to environmental regulations systems, enhance efficiency and lower costs

.Rising applications in textiles, automotive, and packaging industries, driven by evolving consumer preferences for vibrant, sustainable products

If You Need Any Customization on Dyes and Pigments Market Report, Enquire Now @

Segment Analysis

The reactive dyes segment dominated the dyes and pigments market with a share of about 55% in 2023. These are made up of colored organic reagents that have their main applications in the art of tinting textiles. Their ease of resistance against fading allows their glowing colors to survive on fabric for a longer time. Moreover, they have excellent versatility regarding a wide range of bright shades and for this reason, are ideal for coloring cotton and rayon. One of the key reasons for the superiority of reactive dyes is that they are capable of forming a covalent bond with fibers during the dyeing process. It consists of a parent dye, a linking group, and an active group. Such a definite composition gives them a special edge over the rest of the dyes used in cellulose fibers.

Trends Analysis: Dyes And Pigments Market

A significant advancement in the Dyes and Pigments Market is the trend towards using natural and bio-based dyes. Both buyers and producers are placing more focus on sustainability, resulting in the creation of more eco-friendly color options. One instance is the increasing popularity of utilizing plant-derived colorants and reused resources when creating paints. Furthermore, improvements in digital printing technology are allowing for greater accuracy and personalization in color selections, improving the flexibility and effectiveness of dyes and pigments.

SNS View: Dyes and Pigments Market

The dyes and pigments market is continuously changing, placing a significant focus on sustainability and creativity. The continuous move towards using natural and eco-friendly dyes mirrors a larger consumer trend towards sustainable goods. This shift is motivating companies to put money into cutting-edge technologies and eco-friendly methods. Furthermore, the increasing use of dyes and pigments in industries such as textiles, coatings, and cosmetics is boosting the market expansion. Despite obstacles like regulatory pressures and higher raw material costs, the market is ready to grow due to technological advancements and growing consumer interest in high-quality, environmentally friendly color options.

Buy Full Research Report on Dyes and Pigments Market 2024-2032 @

Regional Analysis

In 2023, the Asia-Pacific dominated the dyes and pigments market and accounted for a market share of almost 45% , with an added advantage based on a strong manufacturing base in economies like China and India, which are major players in the textile and coatings industries. High industrialization and increased consumer spending noted in these countries are significant drivers of the demand for dyes and pigments. For instance, investment in pigment production facilities, including the latest one by Huntsman Corporation in China, is adequate proof of the role this region has in the global market.

Key Takeaways:



Textiles are still among the most flagrant industries when it comes to dyes and pigments usage, with people's appetites ever-growing for bright colors and just shades.

The characteristics of the market keep on changing with the increasing technological innovations available in the market, such as digital printing and environmentally friendly colorants.

The Asia-Pacific region dominates the domestic market, a consequence of robust textile manufacturing and increased consumer spending. The trend is good towards sustainable and natural pigments, reflecting increased regulatory pressures and consumer awareness.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Scope (Inclusion and Exclusions)

1.3 Research Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Regional Synopsis

2.3 Competitive Summary

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Top-Down Approach

3.2 Bottom-up Approach

3.3. Data Validation

3.4 Primary Interviews

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

4.1 Market Driving Factors Analysis

4.1.1 Drivers

4.1.2 Restraints

4.1.3 Opportunities

4.1.4 Challenges

4.2 PESTLE Analysis

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Model

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Production Capacity and Utilization Analysis by Region

5.2 Feedstock Prices Analysis by Region

5.3 Regulatory Impact: Effects of regulations on production and usage.

5.4 Environmental Metrics Analysis by Region

5.5 Innovation and R&D

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Dyes and Pigments Market Segmentation, by Type

8. Dyes and Pigments Market Segmentation, by Application

9. Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

11 Use Cases and Best Practices

12. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Description of Dyes and Pigments Market Report 2024-2032 @

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at ... ]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

SNS Insider Offering/ Consulting Services:

Go To Market Assessment Service

Total Addressable Market (TAM) Assessment

Competitive Benchmarking and Market Share Gain

CONTACT: Contact Us: Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy ... Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US)