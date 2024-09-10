Shark Collaborates With Courteney Cox, Spotlighting New Powerdetect Robot And Cordless Vacuums

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) This new campaign brings together the self-proclaimed 'clean freak' with a brand pioneering cleaning innovation



United Arab Emirates, Dubai, 10th September 2024: SharkNinja, Inc., the global and design company with a history of pioneering appliance innovation, announces a new campaign featuring actress, producer, entrepreneur and proud clean freak, Courteney Cox to promote Shark's PowerDetect NeverTouch Pro 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop and Shark PowerDetect Clean & Empty Cordless Vacuum. These two new vacuums feature first-of-their-kind capabilities, including consumer-inspired technology that combines power, performance, and intelligence to create best-in-class cleaning solutions.

Starting this September, Cox will appear in a series of videos that can be seen across streaming platforms and social channels in the coming months. Fans can also see how Courteney uses Shark's new PowerDetect throughout her own home on Instagram (@courteneycoxofficial and @SharkHome) and TikTok (@courteneycoxofficial).

“I am often linked with cleanliness based on some of the characters I've played, but my dedication to tidiness extends way beyond those roles, and Shark's new PowerDetect line is an amazing new product for people who love to have a clean home,” said Courteney Cox.“The new Shark PowerDetect line of vacuums have quicky become two of my must have products.”

Shark's new PowerDetect campaign featuring Cox will highlight a few of the powerful and innovative features found in Shark's new PowerDetect line. Notable elements highlighted in the ad spots include the Shark PowerDetect Clean & Empty Cordless Vacuum's DuoClean Detect Nozzle with the best debris of any cordless vacuum, effective on all floor types[1] as well as the Auto-Empty dock, an impressive 70 minutes of run time[2] and the ability to clean in both forward and reverse. In addition, the Shark PowerDetect NeverTouch Pro 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop's NeverStuck technology is also featured, which allows the robot to lift itself over obstacles and across thresholds plus prevent the transfer of wet messes.

“As a brand with a longstanding commitment to meeting consumers where they are, we are constantly developing innovative solutions to real-life problems and with that experience under our belt, we know better than anyone the importance, complexity and power of clean,” said SharkNinja CMO, Adam Petrick.“With the launch of Shark's new PowerDetect Robot and Cordless vacuums, we knew we needed to partner with someone that had the same standard and commitment to cleanliness and who better than Homecourt Creator and Founder, Courteney Cox. We're looking forward to highlighting the incredibly innovative PowerDetect line and its various uses with Courteney in the coming months.”