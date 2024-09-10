Vantage Circle Bags Gold At 32Nd Annual HCM Excellence Awards® By Brandon Hall Grouptm

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Vantage Circle Sets Standards, Empowering Inclusive Workplaces with Award-Winning Solutions

- Partha Neog, CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage CircleTX, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vantage Circle , a global leader in employee engagement solutions backed by Behavioral Science, is proud to announce its recognition as a winner at the 32nd Annual HCM Excellence Awards® 2024, hosted by the esteemed Brandon Hall GroupTM . The company has secured two prestigious awards: a Gold Award in collaboration with L&T Technology Services and a Bronze Award with IBS Software. Both awards were secured in the highly competitive HCM Program Category, reflecting Vantage Circle's commitment to excellence and innovation in human capital management.The Annual HCM Excellence Awards® by Brandon Hall GroupTM is renowned for celebrating organizations that have delivered exceptional results and demonstrated superior performance in the field of human capital management. These awards are a testament to Vantage Circle's dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions that empower organizations to build more engaged and productive workforces.Speaking on the achievement, Partha Neog, CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle, expressed his gratitude, stating, "We are honored to be recognized by the Brandon Hall GroupTM at the 32nd Annual HCM Excellence Awards®. Winning these awards in collaboration with esteemed LTTS and IBS Software, underscores our commitment to driving impactful employee engagement solutions. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and innovation of our team, and we remain dedicated to helping organizations around the globe create a more engaging and rewarding workplace experience."Jayan P, Global Head GHR, IBS Software, quoted,“We are thrilled to have received the Brandon Hall Bronze Medal in partnership with Vantage Circle. This recognition highlights our commitment to personalizing employee recognition, fostering a culture of recognition and promoting employee wellness. We look forward to continuing this journey, building an environment that nurtures both professional success and personal growth”."We are proud to win the Brandon Hall Gold Award for our employee recognition program, thanks to Vantage Circle's innovation and support. This achievement marks a great milestone, and we look forward to many more successes together." – M. Lakshmanan, CHRO, & Ravi Kumar, HR Head, L&T Technology Services.About Vantage Circle: Vantage Circle is the world's leading Behavioral-Science-Powered Global Employee Engagement SaaS-Platform, trusted by over 3.2 million users and 700+ clients worldwide. It empowers a thriving work culture by offering a combination of innovative platform features and services, coupled with globally accepted frameworks. These nurture productive behaviors by aligning with your organization's core values and leveraging behavioral science. Vantage Circle empowers HR leaders and team managers to identify, recognize, and reinforce productive behaviors within their teams through targeted employee recognition, personalized employee rewards & incentives, and focusing on holistic employee wellness. Over 12 years, the platform has enabled enterprises like Wipro, Infosys, Blue Star, Bosch, Tata Communications, Tata Motors, Tata Realty, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Well Fargo, ACG to transform their approach to productive employee behaviors through holistic employee engagement. With more than 16 languages and localized rewards in 100+ countries, this makes recognition more meaningful. It allows employees to recognize in the flow-of-work from the existing chat or collaboration tools in the organization like MS Teams or Slack. Visit vantagecircle to learn more.About Brandon Hall GroupTM: Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

