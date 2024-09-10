Almalinux Launches SIG To Lead New Hardware Certification Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The AlmaLinux OS Foundation , the nonprofit that stewards AlmaLinux, the free and community-governed open source enterprise Linux distribution, today announced the creation of a special interest group (SIG) devoted to increasing user trust via official AlmaLinux certification for hardware.Jonathan Wright, the infrastructure team lead for AlmaLinux who serves as the SIG's first chair, will lead the global group of community members tasked with maintaining standards and administering the new AlamaLinux OS Foundation Hardware Certification Program. Full certification program details and SIG information are available at .The new certification SIG will manage the simple yet comprehensive procedure for certification – taking days, not months. It has established a streamlined, collaborative framework for Independent Hardware Vendors (IHVs) and the AlmaLinux OS Foundation to certify hardware compatibility with AlmaLinux OS. The program leverages an open-source certification toolkit developed by ALOSF, which is built upon various open-source hardware and software testing projects and tools. The details of the certification program can be found on the AlmaLinux website at certification/Those interested in working with the SIG to shape further advancements in the certification process are invited to join the SIG at any of its meetings or in the chat room, details of which can be found at .“The creation of the Certification SIG and the program around it illustrates that AlmaLinux continually empowers its community and enables action based on the feedback from users all around the world,” said benny Vasquez, chair of the AlmaLinux OS Foundation.“Our users depend upon and appreciate the interactive approach to governance that leads to ongoing advancements in the community. We're committed to providing a clear and consistent path toward hardware certification – and I'm confident in the effectiveness of this group as they cement this new process.”“Since the launch of MIRACLE LINUX, Cybertrust Japan has been collaborating with server vendors worldwide to advance the acquisition of hardware certifications,” said Yuji Kitamura, President and CEO of Cybertrust Japan Co., Ltd., a platinum sponsor of the AlmaLinux OS Foundation.“We believe that the newly launched Hardware Certification Program for Independent Hardware Vendors (IHVs) will significantly enhance the usability of AlmaLinux OS for enterprise users. Cybertrust Japan is committed to supporting this initiative by leading the operational verification and certification of various devices in Japan.”About AlmaLinux OSAlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. Distributed from a network of over 400 mirrors, AlmaLinux is an enterprise Linux distribution compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Stream CentOS, and powers projects for governments, the defense sector, and scientific research institutions as well as numerous global business sectors and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today's foremost open source ecosystem projects such as VMware, GitLab and Tenable, it's available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit created for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit .AlmaLinux Contact:...

