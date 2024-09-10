'Always Aligns With Enemies', Giriraj Singh Tears Into Rahul Gandhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) Union Giriraj Singh on Tuesday slammed Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for his statements made during his ongoing US visit, accusing the MP of aligning with enemies and working against India's interests.

During his address to the Indian diaspora in Virginia, Rahul Gandhi praised the US, a day after expressing appreciation for Chinese policies, sparking a controversy back home.

BJP leaders condemned him for consistently criticising India while on foreign soil.

"Jawaharlal Nehru surrendered a significant amount of land to China, and now Rahul Gandhi is backed by Chinese funds. China doesn't need to promote itself because Rahul Gandhi does it for them. His continuous alignment with India's enemies and criticism of the country abroad is nothing short of hostility towards India," Girirraj Singh told IANS.

Rahul Gandhi had also suggested that the Indian diaspora holds dual identities -- American and Indian -- while claiming that under BJP rule, dual identities are not allowed.

Responding to the Congress MP's remark, Giriraj Singh said, "He makes baseless statements. He has two identities -- Italian and Indian. The same goes for his mother (Sonia Gandhi). Both mother and son maintain their dual identities."

The Union Minister also dismissed Rahul Gandhi's claims about the RSS' influence on the Indian education system, stating, "Indian education should reflect Indian culture. Nehru and Congress glorified rulers like Akbar, Babur, and Aurangzeb, but that narrative will no longer work."

Claiming that the Congress MP can never understand the ideology of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Giriraj Singh said, "As for the RSS, Rahul Gandhi lacks the capacity to understand it. During the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, it was the RSS which consoled the victims, while his father Rajiv Gandhi led the massacre. It will take many lifetimes for Rahul Gandhi to comprehend the true essence of RSS."

On Rahul Gandhi's questions about Sikhs' religious freedom in India, Giriraj Singh said, "First, both mother and son must apologise to the Sikh community for the 1984 massacre. They thrive on creating divisions among Sikhs, Hindus, and Muslims to fuel unrest and take vacations abroad. This has always been Congress' agenda."

He also criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the handling of the RG Kar rape and murder case.

"Mamata Banerjee's empathy has vanished. She used to champion 'Ma, Mati, Manush', but now she's forgotten it all. The people of Bengal will never forgive her for her attempts to cover up the horrific crime," the Union Minister claimed.