Dock Your Boat With Confidence Using The All-New Garmin GC 245 And GC 255 Marine Cameras

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) High-definition cameras built for

Garmin chartplotters can provide distance markers and guidance lines to enhance situational awareness when docking in tight quarters

OLATHE, Kan., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN ), the world's most innovative and recognized marine manufacturer, today announced the

GCTM 245

and

GC 255 marine cameras

that are purpose-built to enhance proximity awareness and confidence at the dock. Featuring on-screen distance markers1 and guidance lines, these cameras can help provide peace of mind during low-speed maneuvers, such as docking in close quarters, with enhanced visibility from the helm. Both 1080p (full HD)2 cameras deliver multiple views directly to a compatible Garmin chartplotter, including standard, wide-angle FishEye and overhead Bird's Eye view1.

High-definition cameras built for Garmin chartplotters can provide distance markers and guidance lines to enhance situational awareness when docking in tight quarters.

Continue Reading

"Garmin's new GC 245 and GC 255 cameras bring many of the innovative video guidance capabilities found in our Surround View Camera System to smaller vessels so even more boaters can benefit from increased visibility at the helm. Much like a backup camera in your car or truck, on-screen prompts can give you confidence while docking or navigating your boat through narrow marina waterways to help protect your passengers and property."

–Dan Bartel, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Sales

Enhanced visibility on the water

Utilizing cutting-edge camera technology, the GC 245 and GC 255 provide several enhanced video features for increased situational awareness and collision avoidance, including:



Multiple views:

See what's around the boat from different perspectives, including Standard View, wide-angle FishEye View, or Bird's Eye View1 which gives a projected overhead view of the boat, similar to Surround View. All views work in normal and low light conditions.

On-screen guidance:

Distance markers and guidance lines can be helpful visual references for boaters to understand the proximity of surrounding objects. These markers can be shown in Standard or Bird's Eye view.

Multi-camera streaming:

See up to four camera feeds simultaneously on a compatible chartplotter or share the video across networked chartplotters for better viewing throughout the vessel. Digital zoom and pan: Utilize digital zoom to take a closer look at a specific area of interest or pan around the field of view to focus on anything within sight.

Mounting and aesthetic options

Engineered for a wide range of boats, the GC 255 has a stainless steel thru-hull design that can be flush-mounted for a sleek and modern aesthetic. The GC 245 features a surface-mount design with black or white options to complement the boat's color scheme. It can be mounted with the dome up or down and does not require cutting into the vessel's hull for simple installation. Both camera models also offer easy setup and full integration on the Garmin Marine Network or the Garmin BlueNetTM network.

Rugged and weatherproof, these cameras have an IPX7 rating to withstand typical marine environments, including water and dust.

Available now, the GC 245 surface mount camera has a suggested retail price of $699.99, while the flush mount GC 255 camera has a suggested retail price of $999.99.

They are compatible with a wide range of Garmin chartplotters and multifunction displays, including the GPSMAP® x2, GPSMAP x3, GPSMAP 8400/8600 and GPSMAP 9000 series, along with the GPSMAP 8700 Black Box and the new GPSMAP 9500 Black Box. To learn more, visit garmin/marine .

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for anglers, sailors, mariners and boat enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing the most innovative, highest quality, and easiest to use marine electronics the industry has ever known, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For the ninth consecutive year, Garmin was named the Manufacturer of the Year by the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA). Other Garmin marine brands include Navionics® and JL Audio. Visit the Garmin Newsroom , email our media team, connect with @garminmarine/@garminfishhunt on social, or follow our blog .

1Professional calibration required.

2Full HD resolution (1080p) is available on the Garmin BlueNet network only; up to 720p (HD) resolution is available on the Garmin Marine Network.

About Garmin: Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN ) is incorporated in Switzerland and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin, GPSMAP and Navionics are registered trademarks and Garmin BlueNet and GC are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations.

The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 30, 2023, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0001-411180).

A copy of such Form 10-K is available at . No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Mike Cummings & Carly Hysell

913-397-8200

[email protected]

SOURCE Garmin International, Inc.