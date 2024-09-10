Rice Bran Oil Market- Share, Demand, Growth & Opportunity, Trends 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rice Bran Oil Size

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled“Rice Bran Oil Market Report by End-Use (Edible, Industrial), and Region 2024-2032”. The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global rice bran oil market share, trends, size, and trends forecast. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.The global rice bran oil market size reached 1.8 million Tons in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 2.1 million Tons by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 1.7% during 2024-2032.Request to Get the Sample Report:/requestsampleGlobal Rice Bran Oil Market Trends:The growing trend towards sustainable agriculture and the utilization of by-products in food production are impelling the growth. Concurrently, as consumers and manufacturers prioritize sustainability, the utilization of rice bran, a previously underutilized by-product, promotes eco-friendly practices and enhances economic viability in agriculture, aiding the market growth. Besides this, the increasing demand for natural beauty and skincare products is strengthening the market growth.Furthermore, they are valued for their moisturizing, anti-aging, and antioxidant properties, as they are becoming popular as a key ingredient in cosmetics, hair care, and skincare formulations, expanding their market presence globally.Factors Affecting the Growth of the Rice Bran Oil Industry:.Increasing health consciousness among consumers:One of the major factors driving the rice bran oil market is the growing awareness and emphasis on health and wellness among consumers. It is recognized for its unique composition, including high levels of beneficial compounds such as antioxidants, phytosterols, and gamma-oryzanol. These components offer various health benefits, such as cholesterol-lowering properties, antioxidant protection against free radicals, and potential anti-inflammatory effects. As consumers become more conscious of their dietary choices and seek healthier cooking oils, Rice bran oil emerges as a preferred option due to its heart-healthy profile and potential to support overall well-being, thus aiding the market growth..Rising demand for natural and functional food ingredients:Rice bran oil is considered a natural product derived from the outer layer of rice kernels, making it appealing to consumers seeking minimally processed and clean-label food options.Moreover, its versatility in culinary applications, including frying, baking, and salad dressings, enhances its appeal in both household and commercial food preparations. The functional benefits of rice bran oil, such as its high smoke point, light flavor, and stability at high temperatures, make it suitable for various cooking methods while preserving the nutritional integrity of prepared foods. As the food industry continues to prioritize natural ingredients and clean-label products as a functional and health-enhancing ingredient is creating a positive outlook for market expansion..Technological advancements in oil extraction processes:Innovations in extraction techniques, such as solvent extraction, cold pressing, and enzymatic processes, have improved the efficiency and yield of extracting oil from rice bran. These advancements enhance production capacity and help preserve the nutritional quality and sensory attributes of rice bran oil.Additionally, technological innovations in refining and purification processes have led to the development of high-quality rice bran oil variants with extended shelf life and improved oxidative stability, meeting stringent quality standards and consumer expectations. The integration of advanced technologies in oil extraction and refining enables manufacturers to produce rice bran oil that meets the diverse needs of both domestic and international markets, bolstering the market growth.Rice bran oil Market Report Segmentation:By End Use:.Edible.IndustrialEdible applications represent the majority of shares due to the widespread consumption of rice bran oil in cooking, frying, and food preparation globally.Regional Insights:.India.China.Japan.OthersIndia enjoys the leading position due to its significant production of rice and its traditional use in cooking and culinary practices across the country.Ask Analyst for Customized Report:Key Highlights of the Report:.Market Performance (2018-2023).Market Outlook (2024-2032).Market Trends.Market Drivers and Success Factors.Impact of COVID-19.Value Chain AnalysisIf you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. 