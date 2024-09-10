Kuwait, EU Discuss Historic Relations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Foreign Abdullah Al-Yahya met on Tuesday with Vice-President of the European Commission and High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 162nd regular session of the Arab League at the ministerial level in Cairo.

During the meeting, both sides touched on their historic relations, the strategic partnership in different fields in addition to the latest regional and international developments. (end)

