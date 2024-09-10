Azerbaijani Ambassador Presents His Diplomatic Credentials To President Of Maldives

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of the Maldives, Elchin Nariman oglu Huseynli, presented his credentials to the President of the Maldives, Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, at a ceremony held at the President's Office in Capital Male, Azernews reports.

Later, the Ambassador of Azerbaijan paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Maldives, Moosa Zameer. The meeting between the two dignitaries took place in the of Foreign Affairs in Male. The Foreign of the Maldives congratulated Elchin Nariman oglu Huseynli on his appointment as an Ambassador of Azerbaijan in the Maldives. On this occasion, the Foreign Minister, Moosa Zameer, emphasised strengthening the long-standing bilateral relations and enhancing future cooperation between the Maldives and Azerbaijan.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Maldives and the Ambassador of Azerbaijan exchanged views on further collaboration in areas of mutual interest, including increasing people-to-people contact, enhancing connectivity, cultural cooperation, and cooperation in environment and climate change. The Foreign Minister of the Maldives expressed keen interest in concluding the proposed tourism MoU and visa exemption agreement with Azerbaijan.