Azerbaijani Ambassador Presents His Diplomatic Credentials To President Of Maldives
9/10/2024 6:08:27 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to
the Republic of the Maldives, Elchin Nariman oglu Huseynli,
presented his diplomatic credentials to the President of the
Maldives, Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, at a ceremony held at the President's
Office in Capital Male, Azernews reports.
Later, the Ambassador of Azerbaijan paid a courtesy call on the
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Maldives, Moosa Zameer. The
meeting between the two dignitaries took place in the Ministry of
Foreign Affairs in Male. The Foreign Minister of the Maldives
congratulated Elchin Nariman oglu Huseynli on his appointment as an
Ambassador of Azerbaijan in the Maldives. On this occasion, the
Foreign Minister, Moosa Zameer, emphasised strengthening the
long-standing bilateral relations and enhancing future cooperation
between the Maldives and Azerbaijan.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Maldives and the
Ambassador of Azerbaijan exchanged views on further collaboration
in areas of mutual interest, including increasing people-to-people
contact, enhancing connectivity, cultural cooperation, and
cooperation in environment and climate change. The Foreign Minister
of the Maldives expressed keen interest in concluding the proposed
tourism MoU and visa exemption agreement with Azerbaijan.
