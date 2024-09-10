Sheikha Moza Meets Yemeni Prime Minister
Doha, Qatar: HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, the Chairperson of the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation and UN Sustainable Development Goals Advocate, met on Tuesday with Prime Minister of the sisterly Republic of Yemen HE Dr. Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak.
The efforts made by Silatech to economically empower youth in Yemen were discussed, along with means to protect education during wars and conflicts.
