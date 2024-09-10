HDFC Bank Unveils \'Smart Gateway\' In Partnership With Juspay: The Future Of Digital Payments Gateway

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 10 September 2024: HDFC Bank, India\'s largest and most valuable private bank, has launched \'Smart Gateway\' in collaboration with Juspay, the category-leading fintech firm, to significantly empower businesses. This new payment solution is designed to streamline transactions, enhance customer experiences, and drive business growth. The product promises to improve conversion rates by up to 10%.



Smart Gateway is not just a payment gateway; it is a comprehensive that elevates the entire online payment experience - making it seamless, secure, and incredibly efficient for businesses across India. Smart Gateway simplifies payment management by unifying various payment methods, allowing businesses to focus on what they do best - serving their customers.



\"It\'s an absolute thrill to launch a first-of-its-kind payments solution with India\'s leading fintech in the payments space. This partnership is not just about payments, it\'s also about creating technology ecosystems for businesses to grow and thrive.\", said Rajanish Prabhu, Sr. Executive Vice President, HDFC Bank. \"This partnership is a great milestone and will grow strength to strength,\" he added.



A standout feature of Smart Gateway is its user-centric design. Whether through user-friendly vernacular checkouts or robust fraud detection mechanisms, every aspect of the platform is built to ensure seamless and secure transactions for both businesses and their customers. Built to handle heavy loads with ease, the platform offers PCI-DSS compliance, 24/7 risk monitoring, and advanced fraud detection, making it the ideal choice for online businesses of all sizes.



\"This partnership with HDFC Bank represents a significant leap towards simplifying online payments in India,\" remarked Sheetal Lalwani, Co-founder & COO of Juspay. \"The pace of innovation in the payments space is accelerating, and with Smart Gateway, we\'re making the most advanced payment technologies accessible to all businesses. Our goal is to transform digital payments from a simple transaction into an intuitive, secure, and scalable experience.\"



As Juspay continues to redefine the payments landscape, its collaboration with HDFC Bank on Smart Gateway underscores a shared commitment to empowering businesses with the tools they need to thrive in a digital-first world. Smart Gateway exemplifies how two industry leaders united to simplify and unify the fragmented payment options available to businesses across India.



About HDFC Bank:HDFC Bank is India\'s leading private bank and was among the first to receive approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to set up a private sector bank in 1994. As of July, 2024, the Bank\'s distribution network was at 8,883 branches and 21,080 ATMs / Cash Recycler Machine ( Cash deposit & withdrawal ) across 3,836 cities / towns. The Bank\'s international operations comprises four branches in Hong Kong, Bahrain, Dubai and an IFSC Banking Unit (IBU) in Gujarat International Finance Tech City. It has five representative offices in Kenya, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, London and Singapore. The Singapore and London offices were representative offices of erstwhile HDFC Limited and became representative offices of the Bank post the merger. These are for providing loans-related services for availing housing loans in India and for the purchase of properties in India. Source



About Juspay: Juspay is a global Payments Infrastructure company that powers payments for leading enterprises and banks around the world. With over a decade of experience in digital payments, Juspay processes more than 150M transactions daily with an uptime of 99.999%+. The company\'s comprehensive no-code platform simplifies global coverage and payment orchestration, significantly improves conversion rates, and reduces fraud, all while delivering seamless customer experiences.





