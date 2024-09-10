Kuwaiti Charity Opens Mosque, Quran Center In Kyrgyzstan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Khaled Al-Jalis

BISHKEK, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Al-Safa Charity and Humanitarian Society opened on Tuesday a mosque and Quran center in a town located in Kara-Balta, northern Kyrgyzstan, as part of its 16th charity campaign in the eastern central Asian country.

Secretary of Al-Safa charity Abdullah Al-Shayee told KUNA that Al-Safa had opened the 144 square meters mosque with a capacity to hold 200 worshipers, adding that a 35-square meters Quran center was also established including classrooms.

The educational classrooms within the center would be able to host 12 students, serving in the town with the population of 900 people.

He revealed that a water network was recently erected in a town in Chuy region at an area of 2,500 square meters benefiting 1,800 individuals.

Another similar network is also opened in the region of Osh, he added.

Al-Safa charity campaign was launched last Sunday in Kyrgyzstan and would continue until September 13. (end)

