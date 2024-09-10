SB Softwares Expands To Brussels, Launching The Innovative SB Crypto

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BRUSSELS, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SB Softwares, a leading innovator in the sector, proudly announces its expansion into Brussels, marking a significant milestone in its European growth strategy. Building on its successes in Lisbon and London, the company is poised to make a substantial impact on the Brussels tech landscape with the introduction of SB Crypto, an advanced AI-driven trading tool designed to revolutionise trading.



SB is the latest breakthrough from SB Softwares, the product of extensive development and rigorous testing. This innovative tool is designed to democratise and simplify the creation of trading bots with artificial intelligence, making technology that was once only accessible to experienced traders and programmers available to everyone.

SB Crypto transforms the complexities of cryptocurrency trading into a user-friendly, three-step process:

1. Initial Setup: The first step allows users to define the bot's name, choose between buying or selling, and select the cryptocurrencies to monitor. This stage is crucial for customising the trading approach to individual needs.

2. Strategy and Analysis: In the second step, traders set up the trading strategy and adjust how the charts will be read by the bot. This allows for fine-tuning operations to maximise efficiency and profitability.

3. Operations Definition: The final step involves setting the amount of capital, leverage, gain and loss stops, and the duration of operations. Here, the bot is finalised and ready to operate autonomously, promising to "read the chart information and turn it into money that will go into the clients' pockets."

SB Crypto distinguishes itself in the market with its competitive pricing and intuitive interface, offering a powerful yet accessible solution for cryptocurrency trading. It not only simplifies cryptocurrency trading but also democratises access to advanced investment strategies.

SB Softwares' offices in Lisbon, London, and now Brussels, extend an open invitation to anyone interested in exploring the potential of cryptocurrencies through cutting-edge technology. Register today for early access to SB Crypto and begin transforming the future of your trading operations.

Register Now:

CONTACT: For Media Inquiries: Rodrigues, CEO of SB Softwares +351 938 078 745 ...