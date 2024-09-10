9 Dead After Boat Carrying Illegal Migrants Sinks Off Senegal Coast

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Nine people have died after a boat carrying illegal migrants capsized off the coast of Senegal.

In a statement on social media, the Senegalese navy said that the boat, which was attempting to carry migrants to Europe, overturned on Sunday near the coast of Mbour, in western Senegal.

The navy launched a search operation using three boats, with support from a Spanish maritime surveillance aircraft. So far, nine bodies have been found, three survivors have been identified, and an unknown number of people were rescued by local fishermen.

Senegal is one of the main departure points for thousands of Africans undertaking dangerous journeys across the Atlantic Ocean to reach Europe, particularly via the Canary Islands in Spain.

More than 22,000 migrants have arrived in the Canary Islands since the beginning of this year.

