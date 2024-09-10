Robert Naorem To Open The Show And Couturier Anju Modi To Be The Closing Designer At Global India Couture Week Season 5

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 9th September 2024: The Black Page Fashion, in collaboration with the International Design Council (IFDC), is excited to present the much-anticipated 5th season of the Global India Couture Week (GICW). This premier fashion event will take place from September 11 to September 15 at The Bristol, Gurugram, promising a spectacular showcase of creativity and innovation.



Manipur based designer Robert Naorem will be the Opening designer and Couturier Anju Modi to be the grand finale designer at the event.



GICW Season 5 is set to dazzle the runway with a vibrant mix of established fashion houses and emerging designers. The event aims to captivate fashion enthusiasts and industry insiders alike with its diverse lineup and cutting-edge presentations.



Speaking on the occasion, Mr. M Satya, Managing Director of GICW, shared, "GICW was created with the vision of bringing raw talent to the forefront, bridging the gap between the Indian fashion industry and international trends. Our platform provides an opportunity for up-and-coming designers to showcase their collections and hone their skills."



Mr. Sidharrth, Director (Operations) at GICW, further emphasized, "GICW is committed to nurturing the growth of designers at the start of their journey, giving them a stage to shine and grow."



The success of this event would be made possible through the support of leading brands. Hustle joins as the energy drink partner, Jimmy's serves as the official mixer partner, Ayaz Perfume adds a touch of fragrance, and Pressto ensures wardrobe perfection as the wardrobe maintenance partner. Lakmé Salon lends its expertise as the hair and makeup partner, while The Bristol stands as the elegant venue partner. Entertainment is powered by Waka Waka, the official entertainment partner, adding vibrancy to the event.

