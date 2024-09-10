Qatarenergy Inaugurates 'Rex Tillerson', Marks Delivery Of Its First LNG Vessel

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QatarEnergy inaugurated the first conventional-size vessel under its historic shipbuilding program. The 'Rex Tillerson' was named after the former Chairman and CEO of ExxonMobil as a tribute to his life-long accomplishments in the sector.

The traditional naming ceremony was held at the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard in the Chinese city of Shanghai and was attended by His Excellency Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy. Also in attendance at the ceremony were Khalid bin Khalifa Al-Thani, the CEO of QatarEnergy LNG, Jia Haiying, Member of the Party Leadership Group and Chief Financial Officer of China State Shipbuilding Coproration (CSSC), Chen Jianliang, the Chairman of Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding, Takeshi Hashimoto, the President and CEO of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Zhu Bixin, the President of China COSCO SHIPPING Corporation Limited, QatarEnergy's first Chinese shipowner, and senior executives from QatarEnergy and QatarEnergy LNG.

Marking this historic event, His Excellency Minister Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi said:“Mr. Tillerson's legacy will always be remembered in Qatar and around the world, particularly for his wisdom, warmth, and sincerity, which drove one of the oldest Qatari relationships with international oil companies towards greater prosperity. We are grateful for Rex's friendship and partnership with Qatar, and his long-lasting marks on the global energy industry.” H.E. the Minister also wished the new vessel“Fair Winds and Following Seas” as it carries Tillerson's legacy to all corners of the world.

His Excellency added:“This event embodies our commitment to meet the world's growing need for cleaner energy and to be part of the global economic development for decades to come. As the first ship in our new LNG fleet, the Rex Tillerson will undoubtedly play a significant role as she carries Qatari-produced LNG to many receiving terminals across the globe. It is our honor to name the first vessel in Rex Tillerson's name as a tribute to his life-long accomplishments and as a symbol of a special friendship.”

On this occasion, Rex Tillerson said:“During my almost 42-year career with ExxonMobil Corporation, one of the highlights was working with Qatar to develop its LNG trade. Under the wise leadership of His Highness the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, and the continuing wise leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Qatar has become the largest exporter of liquefied natural gas to the world.”

Tillerson added:“I am deeply honored to have this magnificent ship carry my name. I hope it will have many years of safe service delivering energy the world over.”

In addition to the 'Rex Tillerson', QatarEnergy also celebrated the naming of a second vessel - 'Umm Ghuwailina'. The two vessels are part of 12 conventional-size LNG vessels contracted with the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard – all equipped with the latest maritime technology ensuring optimal operational efficiency and compliance with the most stringent environmental regulations reflecting QatarEnergy's commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship.

The two vessels, set to be delivered ahead of their contracted delivery schedule, are under long-term charter by QatarEnergy Trading (QET).

With the highest and most advanced safety, technical, and environmental standards, the vessels are equipped with state-of-the-art dual-fuel engines, generators, and boilers to further reduce both fuel consumption and emissions.

The Minister thanked the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard for a world-class craftsmanship, and for a long-lasting partnership, and the vessel's owners, managers, and vessel captains for their trust and confidence as the 'Rex Tillerson' and 'Umm Ghuwailina' take to sea.