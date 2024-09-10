Ankita Lokhande Has 'Hot And Sassy' As Her Middle Name

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain on Tuesday have set the internet on fire, with their 'hot and sassy' photoshoot, giving major couple goals to their fans.

Taking to Instagram, Ankita, who has 5.3 million followers on the photo sharing application, has shared a Reel in which we can see her wearing a black blazer with a deep neckline, and paired it with a matching short frill skirt.

She has opted for a natural makeup look, her hair tied in a neat ponytail, and rounded off the look with stud earrings and black heels.

Vicky looked dapper in a white tee-shirt, matching blazer and trousers.

The video shows the couple holding close to each other and posing for the lenses. The clip further shows 'the stills' of Ankita posing in a bathtub.

She captioned it as: "We wrote 'hot and sassy' as our middle names".

A fan commented: "Easily the hottest couple out there". Another user said: "That was hottt".

A user wrote: "Slayyyy".

On the personal front, Ankita had tied the knot with businessman Vicky on December 14, 2021 in a traditional ceremony in Mumbai.

On the work front, the couple had participated in the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 17'. They are currently seen in 'Laughter Chefs-Unlimited Entertainment'. The show also stars Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Nia Sharma, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Reem Shaikh, Sudesh Lehri, and Kashmera Shah. It is hosted by Bharti Singh, and judged by chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, and airs on Colors.

Ankita made her acting debut in 2009 with the role of Archana in 'Pavitra Rishta'. The show starred actor Sushant Singh Rajput as Manav.

She has also been a part of 'Ek Thhi Naayka', 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4', and 'Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur'. Ankita made her Bollywood debut with 2019 historical biographical action drama 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi', based on the life of Rani Lakshmi Bai of Jhansi.

Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and Kangana Ranaut, the film starred Kangana in the titular role. She has appeared in movies like 'Baaghi 3', and 'The Last Coffee'.

The 39-year-old was last seen in the movie 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar', based on the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. It is directed, co-written, and co-produced by Randeep Hooda, who also essayed the titular role.