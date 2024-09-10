US President Extends 2001 National Terrorism Emergency For Another Year

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- President Joe Biden announced on Monday the extension of the national emergency declared in the wake of in 2001 for another year.

In a letter to released by the White House, Biden said, "Consistent with section 202(d) of the National Emergencies Act, 50 U.S.C. 1622(d), I am continuing for 1 year the national emergency previously declared on September 14, 2001, in Proclamation 7463, with respect to the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, and the continuing and immediate threat of further attacks on the United States."

"Because the terrorist threat continues, the national emergency declared on September 14, 2001, and the powers and authorities adopted to deal with that emergency must continue in effect beyond September 14, 2024," Biden continued.

Former US President George Bush declared a national emergency at the time after the September 11 attacks in the United States 23 years ago. (end)

