Dubai Health Authority Launches Health And Happiness Challenge To Promote Wellbeing And A Healthy Lifestyle

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Sports competitions and valuable prizes for challenge winners

Smart and advanced technologies to track participants'

Positive competition supports DHA's vision of a healthier and happier community Challenge aligns with Dubai's goal to become one of the world's most active cities

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 9, 2024: The Dubai Authority (DHA) has

announced today the launch of the 'Health and Happiness' Challenge, aimed at encouraging the community to adopt a healthy lifestyle through a variety of interactive health activities. The initiative seeks to improve public health and enhance the quality of life and happiness for all residents.

This initiative, which targets all members of the community aged 18 and above, is in collaboration with Core Direction, a platform specialising in tracking fitness and health. Participants in the challenge can monitor their physical activity and performance using advanced tools and technologies provided via a smart application and fitness tracking devices.

Dr. Ramadan Al Blooshi, Advisor to the Director General of the DHA and Acting Director of the Public Health Protection Department, emphasised the importance of this initiative, reflecting DHA's commitment to the health and happiness of the community. He noted DHA's ongoing dedication to providing programmes that contribute to making Dubai one of the most active cities in the world, by encouraging positive steps towards improved public health and promoting an active, healthy lifestyle that enhances overall wellbeing and happiness.

Dr. Al Blooshi explained that the challenge, which will run for 125 days from 9th September to 12th January, includes a series of activities and challenges suitable for all age groups, promoting movement and physical activity. The positive interaction among individuals and groups throughout the challenge fosters a spirit of cooperation and positive competition, creating a supportive environment that helps realise DHA's vision of a healthier and happier community.

Digital Platform:

Dr. Al Blooshi highlighted that participants can track their physical activities through the Core Direction platform, which offers smart tools and applications that help participants achieve their health goals and improve their fitness levels.

Participating in the Challenge:

Ali Thani Obaid Al Mheiri, Public Health Protection Consultant at the DHA explained the registration process for the challenge. Members of the public can join the 'Health and Happiness' challenge by creating an account on the Core Direction platform, downloading the designated challenge app, and linking it to a fitness tracker or smartphone. The platform offers an easy-to-use interface that allows participants to monitor their progress and achieve their health goals during the challenge.

Once registered, participants can join the dedicated 'Health and Happiness' community, which keeps them updated on the latest events and opportunities within the challenge. This maximises their engagement with the initiative.

Al Mheiri stressed the importance of early participation in the challenge to increase the chances of earning points and achieving health goals. Participants can also enter prize draws by accumulating at least 625 points during the challenge.

30 Winners:

Al Mheiri elaborated that points are earned by tracking daily physical activities such as walking and running, improving heart rates during sports activities, logging activities, and inviting friends and family to join the challenge. Upon collecting 625 points or more, participants will be automatically entered into a draw for valuable prizes, with 30 winners selected from each category, encouraging ongoing commitment to health goals.

He added that DHA will organise a series of community activities as part of the challenge, with additional evaluation methods available via the challenge's website, which will be regularly updated to provide participants with necessary information about upcoming events and how to accumulate points and win prizes.

Medical check-ups will also be available to participants during community events, and winners will be honoured during DHA's participation in the Arab Health Exhibition from 27th-30th January 2025.

Al Mheiri

expressed his gratitude to all partners supporting this initiative and contributing to the achievement of its objectives to improve public health.

For more information on how to participate in the challenge, please visit the platform's website via the following link:

