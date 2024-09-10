Donald Trump Vs Kamala Harris US Presidential Debate: When, Where, Time To Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) With barely two months left for the United States Presidential 2024 to take place, Donald and Kamala Harris are set to clash in their first televised debate.





The second general election debate of the season, featuring the first face-off between former President Donald Trump and US Vice President Kamala Harris, will be held at 6:30 AM IST on Wednesday at the National Center in Philadelphia.

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump's debate will be broadcast on Tuesday in US and Wednesday in India.

The debate will be aired live on ABC News at 9 PM ET on Tuesday, which corresponds to 6:30 AM IST on Wednesday. The broadcast will include two commercial breaks. To watch the live stream, viewers can access ABC News Live, Disney+, Hulu, or Fox News.





Harris is intent on demonstrating that she can press the Democratic case against Trump better than Biden did. Trump, in turn, is trying to paint the vice president as an out-of-touch liberal while trying to win over voters sceptical he should return to the White House.

Trump, 78, has struggled to adapt to Harris, 59, who is the first woman, Black person and person of South Asian descent to serve as vice president. The Republican former president has at times resorted to invoking racial and gender stereotypes, frustrating allies who want Trump to focus instead on policy differences with Harris.

The vice president, for her part, will try to claim a share of credit for the Biden administration's accomplishments while also addressing its low moments and explaining her shifts away from more liberal positions she took in the past.

The debate will subject Harris, who has sat for only a single formal interview in the past six weeks, to a rare moment of sustained questioning.

(With inputs from PTI)