GOAT Vs Raayan Vs Maharaja: Which Is The Highest Tamil-Grosser Of 2024 ?
9/10/2024 1:28:02 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Thalapathy Vijay's film“Greatest of All Time (GOAT)", is continuing its spectacular performance at the box office and receiving positive response. The movie collected an estimated ₹151 crore in India (net), according to industry tracker Sacnilk.
Seeing superstar Joseph Vijay's powerful growth, a few industry experts have declared the movie the highest Tamil grosser of 2024. Here is a collective comparison of the movie's earnings with competitors like Raayan, Maharaja and Indian 2.
Raayan BO collection
Dhanush's movie emerged as one of the biggest-grossing Tamil films after it collected ₹70 crore worldwide in three days. However, the movie managed to garner only ₹53 crore in India (net) within five days of its release. According to Sacnilk, the movie earned ₹154 crore worldwide and was declared a Blockbuster.
Maharaja BO collection
The movie earned a total of ₹106 crore worldwide after its release in 2024, whereas its gross collection in India stood at ₹81.78 crore.
Indian 2
The sequel of Kamal Hassan's 90's superhit earned ₹148.83 crore worldwide. Whereas, its collection in India stood at ₹95.83 crore (gross).
