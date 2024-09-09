US Coast Guard Urges Preparedness Ahead Of Tropical Storm Francine

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) NEW ORLEANS, USA – The Coast Guard is preparing, Monday, and will respond to impacts from Tropical Storm Francine as it is expected to strengthen to a hurricane and make landfall along the Louisiana coast on Wednesday.

The Coast Guard's ability to conduct rescues can be diminished or unavailable at the height of a storm. As soon as it is safe to operate after a storm, the Coast Guard, along with our local first responders and partners, will provide the life-saving support needed in storm-stricken areas. This includes reconstitution of as it becomes safe to do so.

The maritime community and boating public are strongly urged to track the storm's progress and take action to protect themselves and their vessels. Extremely high seas, heavy rains, and damaging winds that accompany tropical storms and hurricanes present serious dangers to the public.

Dangerous weather conditions generated by a hurricane can cover an area hundreds of miles wide. Even recreational boaters and the maritime industry who fall outside of the direct path of the storm are advised to be aware of dangerous weather conditions and take appropriate precautions to stay safe and minimize damage.

People in distress should use 911 to request assistance whenever possible. Social media should not be used to report life-threatening distress due to limited resources to monitor the dozens of social media platforms during a hurricane or large-scale rescue event.

Port Condition changes by Captains of the Port in advance of storm systems and hurricanes will be available on the Homeport website and announced on Coast Guard official unit social media pages.

