TGTE's Minister For International Affairs, Sathiyaruban Kanagasingam Spoke At UN - Urges Sri Lanka Be Referred To ICC

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Transnational of Tamil Eelam's for International Affairs Mr. Sathiyaruban Kanagasingam spoke at the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) today (September 9, 2024), urging UNHRC member states to Refer Sri Lanka to the International Criminal Court (ICC) for committing war crimes, crimes against humanity against Tamil people in the island.BELOW, PLEASE FIND HIS SPEECH:Human Rights Council57th Session of the Human Rights Council09 September 2024Delivered By: Mr Sathiyaruban KANAGASINGAMWATCH:Thank you ChairEelam Tamils in North and East of Sri Lanka under Sri Lanka Security occupation need the High Commissioner Technical presence in North and East of Sri Lanka. Following the Mullivaikal Genocide, the Sri Lankan Government has engaged in the cultural and structural genocide of Eelam Tamils. Hindu Temples are being destroyed or desecrated in Tamil-majority areas. Concurrently, there have been efforts to construct Buddhist temples in those regions with government support. This effort at religious transformation is an attempt to alter the demographic and cultural landscape of the Tamil homeland.26th May 2023, the UN Human Rights Committee issued a unanimous decision condemning the Sri Lankan state for torturing a former LTTE combatant. The torture included electric shock and rape. The Committee ordered the Sri Lankan State to investigate the police responsible for the brutality, pay adequate compensation he victim, and change its laws to ensure that this kind of conduct cannot be repeated. Sri Lanka has not taken any action on these orders.The factors identified by the Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese in her report titled“Anatomy of a Genocide” are also present in the report of the expert panel on Accountability in Sri Lanka appointed by then-UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon. 15 years have shown there is no room for domestic justice for atrocity crimes.Thus, we respectfully request that the HRC recommend the Security Council to refer Sri Lanka to the ICC as enough time has been wasted and the victims cannot wait any longer seeking justice.Thank youMr Sathiyaruban KANAGASINGAMWATCH:ABOUT THE TRANSNATIONAL GOVERNMENT OF TAMIL EELAM (TGTE):The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is a democratically elected Government of over a million strong Tamils (from the island of Sri Lanka) living in several countries around the world.TGTE was formed after the mass killing of Tamils by the Sri Lankan Government in 2009.TGTE held four internationally supervised elections among Tamils around the world to elect 132 Members of Parliament. It has two chambers of Parliament: The House of Representatives and the Senate and also a Cabinet.TGTE is leading a campaign to realize the political aspirations of Tamils through peaceful, democratic, and diplomatic means and its Constitution mandates that it should realize its political objectives only through peaceful means. It's based on the principles of nationhood, homeland and self-determination.TGTE seeks that the international community hold the perpetrators of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide against the Tamil people to account. TGTE calls for an internationally conducted and monitored referendum to decide the political future of Tamils.The Prime Minister of TGTE is Mr. Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran, a New York based lawyer.Email: ...Twitter: @TGTE_PMOWeb:

