Hard Mask Market Projections Point To USD 3,187.12 Million Valuation By 2033 | Riding On A Strong 7.41% CAGR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The hard mask market's growth will be influenced by growth of the industry. Asia Pacific emerged as the largest for the global Hard Mask market, with a 42.33% share of the market revenue in 2023. Newark, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by the Brainy Insights, the global Hard Mask market is expected to grow from USD 1,559.38 Million in 2023 to USD 3,187.12 Million by 2033, at a CAGR of 7.41% during the forecast period 2024-2033.

Hardmask has its application as an etch mask as an alternative to polymer or other soft resist material in semiconductor processing. Spin hard masks (SOH) are membranes used inside photoresists and act as a protective layer in the etching process. They also ensure the circuit is transferred properly to the needed membrane for fine pattern accuracy.

Report Coverage Details CAGR 7.41 % from 2024 to 2033 Market Size in 2023 USD 1,559.38 Million Market Size by 2033 USD 3,187.12 Million Largest Market North America Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033 Historical Year 2020-2022 Segments Covered Key Segments are biomarker types, sample, end-user, technology, and regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

To enhance their market position in the global Hard Mask market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



. In April 2024: Applied Materials developed a novel hard mask known as Draco in 2021. It increases the etch sensitivity by over 30 per cent and thus helps in shorter mask stack and offers a significant improvement in local crucial dimension uniformity of the capacitor holes.



The semiconductor market is growing globally via the key regions: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Among the regions, Asia-Pacific will gain massive market share due to the semiconductor industry's growth, followed by North America and Europe. This can be attributed to expanded urbanization and rising per-capita income. Consumers in the mentioned regions are increasingly investing in smart and miniature devices. The growing per capita income of people in developed and developing countries has changed their lifestyles. They like products that improve their work and living standards. This trend has led to a growing demand for electronic goods. As the demand increased for electronic goods, the companies are expanding their portfolio and providing advanced devices. The growing demand for semiconductors for electronic goods has led to the demand for the fabrication of MEMS using silicon wafers. This helps the semiconductor chip manufacturers to infuse various functionalities in a single device and, therefore, improve the efficiency of the operation part of the company and hence gain more shares within the electronic industry. Heavy investment in Research and Development (R&D) marks the upcoming years in the semiconductor market as that would lead to better products and, thus, a better market share. A hard mask is required when the material being etched is an organic polymer. The thing used for etching that material will also etch the photoresist, which is used for defining the pattern as it is also an organic polymer. For instance, it happens in the design of low-k dielectric insulation layers, which are applied in VLSI fabrication. Polymers can be etched easily by chlorine, fluorine, oxygen, and other reactive gases used in plasma etching. A spin-on carbon hard mask is done by dispersing and laminating the liquid state materials on the substrate by rotational motion. It thus has the advantage of a simple process with many material options to select. This process is in demand as it is cost-efficient and gives uniform quality in comparison to CVD process-based hard masks.



The technology segment is divided into SOH (Spin On Hardmask), ACL(Amorphous Carbon Layer) and Silicone. In 2023, the SOH (Spin On Hardmask) segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 45.54% and market revenue of USD 710.14 Million. A spin-on carbon hard mask is made by dispersing and laminating the liquid state materials on the substrate by rotational motion. This process is in demand as it is cost-efficient and gives uniform quality compared to CVD process-based hard masks.



The application segment is divided into MEMS/NEMS, Transistors and Others. In 2023, the transistors segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 49.66% and market revenue of USD 774.39 Million. Transistors are crucial in modern electronics as they can act as amplifiers or switches in electrical circuits.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Hard Mask Market:



. North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

. Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

. South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

. The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The Asia Pacific region occurred as the largest market for the global Hard Mask industry, with a market share of 42.33% and a market value of around USD 660.09 Million in 2023. Geographically, developing countries such as China, Japan, South

Korea and India are becoming more important in the market due to the growing semiconductor industry. Thus, investors are paying more attention to these countries owing to the surge in demand for consumer goods products.



Key players operating in the global Hard Mask market are:



. Applied Materials

. Samsung SDI CO. LTD.

. Pibond Oy

. Irresistible Materials Ltd.

. Shin-Etsu Chemical

. YOUNGCHANG CHEMICAL CO. LTD.

. JSR Corporation

. Nano-C

. Merck KGaA

. DNF Co. Ltd.

. DONGJIN SEMICHEM CO LTD.



This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global Hard Mask market based on below mentioned segments:



Global Hard Mask Market by Technology:



. SOH (Spin On Hardmask)

. ACL(Amorphous Carbon Layer)

. Silicone



Global Hard Mask Market by Application:



. MEMS/NEMS

. Transistors

. Others



The global Hard Mask market is analysed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.



