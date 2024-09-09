HIP Video Promo Presents: Mike Teezy Premieres New Music Video 'I FEEL GOOD' On Music-News

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Faith-based Mike Teezy is back with another new motivational track "I FEEL GOOD"

WINSTON SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mike Teezy has seen just about everything throughout his life. Since being immersed in a faith-based family who devoted themselves to the church, Mike took the events of his life, whether tragic or blissful and intertwined them with his love for music. Creating songs that were not only in his style but in a way that praises God, allows him to reflect and show the world the Word he grew up with. Since then, Teezy continues to explore genres with gospel-inspired lyrics, which consistently spreads positivity and a sense of determination.

Mike has a rap anthem of self-confidence in his song“I FEEL GOOD” as he recounts his positive energy and life factors. With the Lord on his side, he recognizes his blessings from basic needs to the massive success he has gained as an artist. A line of percussion and backing vocals pair perfectly with his ability to rap and harmonize. Mike continuously gives thanks for being where he is today and carries through by showing off his personality and optimism rather than slinking into sadness and despair.

Starting in a rundown hospital bed for the“I FEEL GOOD” video directed by Will Thomas, Mike is presumed dead as he flatlines in front of distressed doctors. But, he is much more than alive as he goes into a rap and shows off his dance moves. Despite a close call to death and dangers all around him in the city, he can't help but drop slick rhythms, causing even the doctors to dance. With vibrant colors and a choreography crew, Mike jams out but soon finds himself back without a heartbeat. A cliffhanger kicks off as a blue, illuminated leaf drops on his chest, transporting him to a nightclub while dressed head to toe in fancy attire.

