Crypto: Hope For A Bottom
(MENAFN- FxPro)
Market Picture
The crypto market is trying to stabilise around the $1.94 trillion mark for the third day (+0.8% in 24 hours and -4% in 7 days) after Friday's sharp sell-off. It will soon be apparent whether support at the $2 trillion level has turned into resistance.
MENAFN09092024000156011031ID1108653482
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.