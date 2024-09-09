Maharashtra Not 'Beloved' After LS Polls; Centre Blind To Farmers' Woes: Cong

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) The Maharashtra on Monday slammed the state and Centre claiming that the state is no longer 'ladka' (beloved) after the drubbing the ruling parties got in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Leader of Opposition (Assembly) Vijay Wadettiwar said that the farmers are in great distress owing to the recent heavy rains and floods that created havoc in Marathwada and other regions of the state.

"However, the MahaYuti government, state and central ministers have no time to pay attention to these crises, while the state ministers are busy attending cultural programmes. In this situation, whom should the farmers appeal for help," demanded Wadettiwar.

He pointed out that when Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were ravaged by floods, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited them and announced an immediate aid of Rs 3,448 crore to them.

"However, Shivraj Chouhan had not yet come to Maharashtra and the MahaYuti government here had not followed up on that. Don't they see the tears of the poor farmers who need help? Is Maharashtra no longer 'ladka' of the centre?" Wadettiwar asked.

He slammed the MahaYuti for not approaching Shivraj Chouhan to visit Maharashtra, pursuing to arrange for a Central team to inspect, seek help from the Centre and shied away from its responsibilities.

The Leader of Opposition sought to know when the Union minister and a Central team will visit the state to assess the damage to farmlands here.

"Will the farmers of Maharashtra get help from the Centre or not? Has the CM and Deputy CMs discussed the issue with the Central ministers? The MahaYuti is busy with the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme and when a minister of the (state) government asks people to throw his daughter and her husband in the river, what can the people expect," rued Wadettiwar.

He said that the people of the state are tired of the fraudulent schemes of the MahaYuti which are being announced only to seek votes in the Assembly elections, instead of going to the Centre and arranging solace for the farmers.