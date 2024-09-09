IEC To Publish Parliamentary Election Results Online For First Time

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 9 (Petra) -- The Independent Election Commission (IEC) will, for the first time, publish preliminary parliamentary election results online, Commission Chairman Musa Maaytah announced on Monday.Speaking at the launch of the 2024 center at Al-Hussein Sports City, Maaytah said the initiative will allow all Jordanians to monitor the electoral process directly.He added that the media center's opening reflects the Commission's commitment to transparency and engagement with local and international observers, journalists, and guests from inside and outside Jordan, stressing that the press plays a crucial role in overseeing the electoral process.Maaytah noted that the IEC has spent over a year preparing for the elections, which has included not only election logistics but also re-registering political parties and adjusting the status of existing ones. A total of 38 political parties are registered, with 36 running in the elections across 25 party lists.Outlining the IEC's efforts during the election process, he said that once the elections are completed, the executive instructions governing the process will be reviewed and adjusted.He also confirmed that over 5.1 million eligible voters, listed in the final electoral rolls, have been assigned to polling stations across the Kingdom, and noted that the candidate nomination process was conducted smoothly, with only three appeals lodged.The Commission, he said, has worked on several programs to raise public awareness about the importance of voting and to explain the election laws in cooperation with national partners. Special arrangements have also been made for people with disabilities, with 95 accessible polling stations set up.Maaytah confirmed that polling will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. without extension, in accordance with the 2022 Election Law, urging voters to bring their national ID cards to polling stations.In a step aimed at boosting transparency, he said representatives of the candidate lists will be present at polling stations to observe the vote. The vote counting will take place in the same room, and representatives will be provided with a signed copy of the results for each ballot box.Once the count is complete, the results from each electoral district will be consolidated and broadcast live on a dedicated website, a new measure in Jordan's elections aimed at increasing transparency, he explained. Final results will be announced within 48 hours after the close of polling.Despite the challenges facing the region, especially the ongoing attacks on Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories, Maaytah stressed that Jordan's political reforms remain on track, adding that the success of the election process is a success for the Jordanian state as a whole.The inauguration of the media center was attended by several current and former ministers, political and religious figures, as well as foreign diplomats.