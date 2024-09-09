Jordan Gears Up For Competitive Electoral Battle Across 18 Districts

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 9 (Petra) -- As Jordanians gear up for tomorrow's parliamentary elections, the Kingdom is witnessing heightened activity, with an unprecedented number of candidates and voters poised to shape the 20th House of Representatives.The Independent Election Commission (IEC) has meticulously overseen the entire process, from candidate registration to voter education, ensuring transparency and fairness throughout the electoral journey.With 1,634 candidates vying for seats in both local and general districts, and 5,115,219 registered voters, this election marks a pivotal moment for Jordan's democratic process. The IEC has committed to strict oversight, while the executive authority will provide logistical and security support to safeguard the electoral process.Election Breakdown by Districts1. Amman- Total Candidates: 201 (6.3% of total candidates)- Registered Voters: 1,939,648 (936,933 males, 1,002,715 females)- Seats: 20 seats (15 competitive, 3 women's quota, 1 Christian, 1 Circassians/Chechens)- Districts: 3 districts2. Zarqa- Total Candidates: 99 (10.5% of total candidates)- Registered Voters: 723,688 (352,042 males, 371,646 females)- Seats: 10 seats (8 competitive, 1 women's quota, 1 for Christians, Circassians/Chechens)3. Irbid- Total Candidates: 96 in District 1 (10.2% of total candidates), 76 in District 2 (8.1%)- Registered Voters: 894,110 (421,202 males, 472,908 females)- Seats: 15 seats (12 competitive, 2 women's quota, 1 for Christians)- Districts: 2 districts4. Balqa- Total Candidates: 82 (8.7% of total candidates)- Registered Voters: 350,512 (165,435 males, 185,077 females)- Seats: 8 seats (6 competitive, 1 women's quota, 1 for Christians)5. Madaba- Total Candidates: 39 (4.1% of total candidates)- Registered Voters: 126,074 (59,115 males, 66,959 females)- Seats: 4 seats (2 competitive, 1 women's quota, 1 for Christians)6. Karak- Total Candidates: 117 (12.7% of total candidates)- Registered Voters: 188,543 (85,331 males, 103,212 females)- Seats: 8 seats (6 competitive, 1 women's quota, 1 for Christians)7. Tafilah- Total Candidates: 42 (4.5% of total candidates)- Registered Voters: 61,951 (27,380 males, 34,571 females)- Seats: 4 seats (3 competitive, 1 women's quota)8. Aqaba- Total Candidates: 26 (2.8% of total candidates)- Registered Voters: 80,769 (39,529 males, 41,240 females)- Seats: 3 seats (2 competitive, 1 women's quota)9. Ma'an- Total Candidates: 23 (2.4% of total candidates)- Registered Voters: 59,372 (28,332 males, 31,040 females)- Seats: 4 seats (3 competitive, 1 women's quota)10. Ajloun- Total Candidates: 27 (2.9% of total candidates)- Registered Voters: 114,554 (51,358 males, 63,196 females)- Seats: 4 seats (3 competitive, 1 women's quota, 1 for Christians)11. Jerash- Total Candidates: 36 (3.8% of total candidates)- Registered Voters: 129,745 (59,302 males, 70,443 females)- Seats: 4 seats (3 competitive, 1 women's quota)12. Mafraq- Total Candidates: 24 (2.5% of total candidates)- Registered Voters: 119,938 (54,362 males, 65,576 females)- Seats: 4 seats (3 competitive, 1 women's quota)13. Northern Badia- Total Candidates: 21 (2.2% of total candidates)- Registered Voters: 110,412 (48,271 males, 62,141 females)- Seats: 3 seats (2 competitive, 1 women's quota)14. Central Badia- Total Candidates: 30 (3.2% of total candidates)- Registered Voters: 71,976 (31,935 males, 40,041 females)- Seats: 3 seats (2 competitive, 1 women's quota)15. Southern Badia- Total Candidates: 15 (1.6% of total candidates)- Registered Voters: 81,654 (36,105 males, 45,549 females)- Seats: 3 seats (2 competitive, 1 women's quota)Key Legal ProvisionsThe election follows Jordan's updated Electoral Law, particularly Article 49, which stipulates the conditions under which lists win parliamentary seats. To qualify, a list must surpass the 7% threshold of total valid votes in its district. Seats are distributed based on the proportional share of votes for lists that meet the threshold, with candidates from these lists ranked by the number of votes received.In districts where fewer than two lists surpass the threshold, Article 49 mandates a reduction of the threshold by 1% increments until at least two lists qualify.The general electoral district, contested by 25 political parties and alliances, features 697 candidates, with notable participation from female candidates 192 women are running in both local and national races. The largest contenders include the Jordanian Shura List with 20 candidates (2.9%), the Covenant List with 41 candidates (5.9%), and the Blessed Land List, representing 31 candidates (4.4%).Voting Infrastructure and SecurityThe IEC has established a robust infrastructure to facilitate the voting process. Across 18 electoral districts, 1,649 polling and counting centers have been prepared, with 5,843 ballot boxes distributed. The election will also be closely monitored by more than 61 organizations and 700 international and domestic observers.Director of the Public Security Department Major General Obaidullah Maaytah, has assured the public of a comprehensive security plan involving 54,000 personnel. This plan is designed to ensure voter safety and the seamless transportation of ballot boxes and election results, particularly in urban centers like Amman and Irbid, which hold the largest voter populations.Voter DemographicsA key feature of the election is the women's quota system, which seeks to enhance female representation across the Kingdom's electoral districts. For example, Amman's three districts are competing for 20 seats, with 15 open for competition, and the rest allocated for women, Christians, Circassians, and Chechens.In Irbid, divided into two districts with 15 seats, the voter base consists of 894,110 registered voters. These districts have a combined 96 candidates, accounting for 10.2% of the total candidates, reflecting a vibrant political scene in northern Jordan.Observations and OutlookTomorrow's elections are a reflection of Jordan's commitment to democratic principles. With millions of voters prepared to cast their ballots, the Kingdom is embracing a democratic transition, where transparency, inclusivity, and adherence to the rule of law are paramount. The IEC's meticulous planning, coupled with Jordan's security apparatus, is designed to ensure a smooth and credible election.This landmark event is expected to reshape the political landscape, fostering greater political participation and offering a platform for emerging political parties. As candidates gear up for the final stretch, all eyes will be on the polls tomorrow, where Jordan's democratic future will be determined.