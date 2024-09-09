Niacinamide Market Surges: Innovations And Health Trends Propel Growth To $832 Million By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Growing Global Niacinamide Market : Trends, Innovations, and OpportunitiesThe global niacinamide market, valued at $546.1 million in 2021, is forecasted to reach $832.4 million by 2031, experiencing a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. As a form of B3, niacinamide has gained immense traction across multiple industries, notably pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and cosmeceuticals. With versatile applications ranging from dietary supplements to skincare products, the increasing demand for niacinamide is driven by rising awareness of its health benefits and its ability to address various medical conditions.Key Market Players.Glossier.Veer Chemie.Brother Enterprises Holding Co..Vertellus.Koninklijke DSM N.V.Evonik Industries AG.Merck KGAA.Jubilant Life Sciences Limited.Lonza Group.Lasons India Pvt Ltd.Fagron Inc..Foodchem InternationalGet a Sample Copy of this Report:Rising Demand in Skin Disease TreatmentOne significant factor contributing to the growing demand for niacinamide is the rising prevalence of skin diseases. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, approximately 84.5 million Americans, or one in four, were affected by skin disorders, costing the U.S. healthcare system a staggering $75 billion annually. Niacinamide has become a popular ingredient in cosmeceuticals due to its anti-inflammatory properties, which help in treating a range of skin conditions such as acne, rosacea, and hyperpigmentation. As a result, the cosmeceutical segment continues to dominate the market and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period.Impact of Lifestyle Changes Post-COVID-19The post-COVID-19 era has brought a shift towards healthier lifestyles, with 56.2% of the global population adopting changes in their nutrition, cosmetics, and medication choices, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Research (NCBI). This trend has provided a significant boost to the niacinamide market as consumers seek wellness-oriented products. The demand for natural and organic niacinamide-based products has surged, creating new opportunities for companies to innovate in formulations that cater to both the health-conscious and beauty-conscious consumer segments.Innovations and Market InvestmentsNiacinamide's potential continues to expand, with researchers and companies exploring new formulations that are more effective and accessible. Notably, key players in the market are investing in high-quality production to meet consumer expectations. For instance, in January 2021, Foodchem launched Ginseng Flavor as part of its EnerUP energy drink line, which incorporates niacinamide. Such innovative products highlight the growing market interest in functional beverages and supplements containing niacinamide.Moreover, niacinamide's versatility is being explored in treating hyperphosphatemia in dialysis patients due to its antilipemic properties. This shift towards medical applications underscores the expanding role of niacinamide in the pharmaceutical sector, further driving market growth.Animal Nutrition and Niacinamide's RoleNiacinamide is not limited to human consumption; it is also making waves in the animal nutrition sector. In dairy cattle, vitamin B3 has been shown to improve digestive health, which helps prevent metabolic diseases. Jubilant Ingrevia's Niacin RP, a niacinamide supplement specifically designed for animal nutrition, is an example of how the market is diversifying its application base, creating new growth avenues.Regional Market InsightsRegionally, North America currently leads the niacinamide market, accounting for the largest share, primarily due to strong healthcare infrastructure, government initiatives, and consumer awareness. The region's CAGR of 3.9% is supported by established players and a robust supply chain for nutraceuticals and cosmeceuticals.However, the Asia-Pacific region is poised for the highest growth, with a CAGR of 6.1%. The increasing awareness about health and wellness, coupled with a growing middle-class population, has elevated demand for vitamins and nutritional supplements. Additionally, significant investment in research and development by market players in this region is propelling the expansion of the niacinamide market.Distribution Channels: A Changing LandscapeDistribution channels have also evolved in the niacinamide market. Drug stores and retail pharmacies hold the largest market share, but online pharmacies are rapidly gaining traction, with a projected CAGR of 5.7%. The rise of e-commerce and digital health platforms offers consumers convenience, competitive pricing, and a wide variety of products, contributing to this growth.Enquire Before Buying:

