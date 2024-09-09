Alpen Launches Its New Zenith Sliding Glass Door Series

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New sliders offers taller sizes, better sight lines and smooth opening

(Alpen), the leading American of advanced window, door, and insulated glass technologies, today announced the availability of its new Zenith Sliding Glass Door series. Alpen's Zenith series was developed in an effort to provide customers with a bigger door option that is easier to open and close, while also providing increased efficiency and the strength to meet regulations that are being implemented nationwide related to wind and climate change. The series includes two distinct models: the Grandline and the Narrowline, each offering unique features and performance benefits.

"Ultimately, our goal is to deliver doors that are bigger, stronger and more functional than ever before," said Alpen Product Development Director, Alison Ray. "This door excels in functionality by offering a smoother and easier rolling action, thanks to its highly engineered rollers. The robust, thicker-walled profiles and fiberglass interlocks resist warping due to high-heat/high-UV environments, and the sash locks into a deep frame pocket, ensuring a secure and airtight connection. In short, the Zenith outperforms any sliding door Alpen has offered and achieves a harmonious balance between aesthetics, function and the natural environment."

Due to growing customer demand, Alpen is actively developing taller Grandline doors for future release. To ensure all Zenith series doors meet changing wind resistance standards, Alpen has partnered with an engineering firm to test the sliding glass door system's ability to meet more stringent wind load requirements, which are outlined in the new ASCE 7 wind load maps.

Designs that leverage the clean lines and minimalism of modern design to maximize glass areas for better sight lines, and to open indoor living spaces to the outdoors

Durable, all-fiberglass frames coated with Alpen's newly launched, best-in-class paint system featuring 14 standard paint colors, including split finishes

Advanced roller assemblies featuring polymer wheels, precision bearings and a single-bogie carriage for balanced load distribution, guarantees smooth and quiet operation. Rollers are AAMA 906 certified for durability and reduced rolling resistance.

Raised sliding sill track to ensure longer-lasting roll

Integrated screen track for improved functionality and convenience Warp-resistant fiberglass interlocks

The Zenith doors are available with Alpen's ThinGlass Triple (TGT) and ThinGlass Quad (TGQ) pane insulated glass. The energy efficiency performance data for each type of glass used in the Zenith series, along with a full product description is available online. Click here to begin shopping , or call an Alpen sales rep at 720-821-5254.

For over forty years, Alpen High Performance Products (Alpen) has pursued a quest to transform the built environment by designing North America's most energy efficient windows, doors and architectural glass. We specialize in leveraging advanced materials and innovative design to ensure exceptional performance for both commercial and residential applications. Our products rank among the highest performing and most durable solutions in North America and beyond. Please visit Alpen's website

