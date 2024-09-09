Rubbermaid Commercial Products Celebrates Third-Annual Behind the Scenes of Clean Campaign Honoring Cleaning and Maintenance Professionals

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Rubbermaid Commercial Products is hosting more than 200 global events to recognize custodians and environmental service workers

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubbermaid Commercial Products (RCP), part of the Newell Brands Global portfolio and a leader in innovative, solutions-based commercial products, is hosting the Behind the Scenes of Clean campaign for the third year in a row to show its continued appreciation for cleaning and maintenance professionals in honor of Environmental Services Week (Beginning September 9) and National Custodian Day (October 2).

RCP is hosting more than 200 events globally to celebrate, engage with and personally thank more than 17,000 cleaning and maintenance professionals. These events are dedicated to recognizing and thanking those who keep the world working by going above and beyond keeping public spaces like offices, schools, hospitals, airports and more, clean and safe. At the events, RCP will provide meals, giveaways and customized experiences for the custodial staff.

"This marks the third year of our Behind the Scenes of Clean campaign, and we're thrilled to continue recognizing those who make big things possible by working tirelessly to maintain clean and safe spaces every day," said Robert Posthauer, SVP & GM, Commercial Business. "We are recognizing

the hard work custodians do on a daily basis, and the opportunity to formally celebrate them is something we look forward to annually."



Since 1968, RCP has missioned innovative cleaning, safety and waste handling solutions to better support these hard-working and often overlooked professionals. RCP's suite of products is made for work that matters and ranges from Utility and Decorative Refuse trash containers to the Cleaning, Safety, Washroom, Material Handling and Food Service product categories, all of which deliver product solutions with the best, most durable materials made to last longer, stay stronger, clean deeper, work harder and keep people safer.

For more information, visit



About Rubbermaid Commercial Products

Rubbermaid Commercial Products (RCP), headquartered in Huntersville, NC, is a manufacturer of innovative, solution-based products for commercial and institutional markets worldwide. Since 1968, RCP has pioneered technologies and system solutions in the categories of washroom and safety, cleaning, waste handling, material transport, and food services. RCP is part of Newell Brands' global portfolio of leading brands and continues to develop innovative products. Visit

and join us on Facebook, Instagram , Linkedin & X to learn more.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL ) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie®, Graco®, Coleman®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Yankee Candle®, Paper Mate®, FoodSaver®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Elmer's®, Oster®, NUK®, Spontex® and Campingaz®. Newell Brands is focused on delighting consumers by lighting up everyday moments.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, .

