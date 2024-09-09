Gaby Natale Joins Forces With Susan G. Komen® As Official Ambassador

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Triple Daytime award-winning journalist,

bestselling author, and leadership speaker Gaby Natale has partnered with Susan G. Komen®, the world's -leading breast cancer organization, as an ambassador. In this role, Natale will utilize her and personal journey through breast cancer to educate and engage diverse audiences in the fight against this deadly disease.

Triple EMMY winner Gaby Natale announced as Susan G. Komen's Official Ambassador

In 2024, Natale was diagnosed with breast cancer, undergoing multiple surgeries, chemotherapy, and radiation. Now cancer-free, she is dedicated to using her experience to advocate for early detection and to support others affected by the disease.

"Together, we can pioneer a world without breast cancer" Natale said. " I am excited to join forces with Susan G. Komen and committed to using my voice to empower women, especially in diverse communities, to advocate for their health and to break barriers in health equity." Breast cancer is the most common cancer among Hispanic women in the U.S., with one in nine Hispanic/Latina women expected to be diagnosed during their lifetime. Research indicates that Hispanic women often face greater barriers to accessing screening mammograms compared to other ethnicities.

To help educate and address these disparities, Natale will share her insights across Komen's social channels, including cross-promotional posts, a podcast interview, and the Komen blog. She will emphasize the theme of resilience in media interviews while advocating for timely mammograms, especially within the Hispanic community, which faces significant challenges in breast cancer outcomes.

Natale will also lead the "Beauty in Resilience" campaign, which focuses on inclusive beauty and challenges outdated beauty standards. The campaign celebrates the strength and beauty of multicultural breast cancer survivors and provides crucial health education and resources. "This effort is about redefining beauty through the lens of resilience and strength and ensuring that every community has access to the information and care they need," explained Natale.

"There is someone in every state, every city, every community who has been impacted by breast cancer. Hispanic and Latina women, in particular, face later-stage diagnoses and need our support," said Krissa Smith, Ph.D., vice president, education at Susan. G. Komen. "We're deeply grateful to Gaby Natale for using her platform to educate and support all communities. Together, we emphasize the life-saving importance of early detection, regular screenings, and mental health support. Health equity remains central to our mission, and while progress has been made, our work continues."

As part of her ambassador role, Natale will participate in signature Komen events such as the 2024 Komen Dallas North Texas Race for the Cure and promote these events through bilingual media appearances.

Susan G. Komen is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. For more information, visit komen or call 1-877 GO KOMEN.

komen

or call 1-877

GO KOMEN.



ABOUT GABY NATALE

Gaby Natale believes in breaking barriers. And she embodies what she preaches.

As the first Latina to win 3 Daytime Emmys® back-to-back (as host and executive producer of her own show), the first Hispanic author to be published by HarperCollins' Leadership division and one of the few foreign-born writers to narrate their audiobook in English, Gaby has had her own share of being "the first like her" in leadership spaces.

A sought-after thought leader and motivational speaker , Gaby has shared her inspirational message in Fortune 500 corporations, the United Nations and in her own TEDx talk encouraging underrepresented minorities to pioneer and be what they cannot (yet) see in the world.



Natale is among a

few women in the entertainment industry who owns not only the rights to her content, but also a television studio. This unique situation has allowed her to combine her passion for media and her entrepreneurial spirit.



People magazine named Natale one of 2018's "25 Most Powerful Latinas", highlighting the inspirational story of how she went from a local TV show that started out of a carpet warehouse to becoming the only Latina in US history to win triple back-to-back Daytime Emmys®. Her popularity grew even

further when her first book,

"The Virtuous Circle" by HarperCollins, became an instant bestseller, topping Amazon's New Releases charts in 3 different

categories (Business, Inspiration and Self-Help).

Natale is also the

founder of

AGANARmedia , a marketing company with a focus on Hispanic audiences that serves Fortune 500 companies such as Hilton Worldwide, Sprint, AT&T, eBay, Intuit and Amazon.

In the digital world, she has a thriving fan base with over 52 million views on YouTube.

A tireless advocate of

gender and diversity issues, Natale is a frequent collaborator with nonprofits such as St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Phenomenal Woman Action Campaign and Voto Latino.

Natale has been featured in Forbes, CNN, Buzzfeed, NBC News, Univision and Latino Leaders magazine. She is the recipient of NALIP's Digital Trailblazer Award and of a GLAAD Media Award nomination for her portrayal of Latino LGBTQ youth in media.

Natale holds a bachelor's in International Relations and a master's degree in Journalism from the University of San Andres and Columbia University. Prior to starting her career in television, Natale taught Communication and Journalism courses at the University of Texas.

Originally from Argentina, Natale holds triple citizenship from the United States, Argentina and Italy and has lived in London (UK), Mexico, Washington DC and Buenos Aires.

