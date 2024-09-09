Pet Food Testing Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pet Food Testing Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Pet Food Testing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The pet food testing market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $7.63 billion in 2023 to $8.18 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing concerns about pet health and nutrition, growth in pet food manufacturing facilities, rising prevalence of food allergies in pets, increase in disposable income, demand for transparency in pet food labelling.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Pet Food Testing Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The pet food testing market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $10.89 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increased pet ownership and humanization of pets, growing awareness of providing quality and packaged pet food, shift towards direct-to-consumer pet food sales models, increasing consumer preference for purchasing from trusted brand portals, demand for compliance with high food safety standards.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Pet Food Testing Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Pet Food Testing Market

The rising pet ownership is expected to propel the growth of the pet food testing market going forward. Pets are domesticated animals kept by humans for companionship, entertainment, and sometimes for assistance in specific tasks. The rise is due to growing awareness of the emotional and health benefits pets provide, along with changing social and demographic trends that favor companionship and support from animals. Pet food testing is required to ensure the safety, nutritional adequacy, and quality of pet food, protecting pets from harmful substances and ensuring they receive essential nutrients for their health and well-being.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



Which Market Players Are Steering The Pet Food Testing Market Growth?

Key players in the pet food testing market include Mars, J.M. Smucker Co., Nestlé Purina Petcare, Eurofins Scientific SE, SGS SA, Bureau Veritas, Unicharm Corp., Intertek Group Plc.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Pet Food Testing Market Share And Analysis?

Major companies operating in the pet food testing market are developing technologically advanced products, such as Salmonella testing kits, to ensure the safety and quality of pet food and detect contaminants quickly and accurately, helping manufacturers comply with stringent safety regulations. A Salmonella testing kit is a diagnostic tool used to detect the presence of Salmonella bacteria in food, water, or environmental samples through specific biochemical reactions or immunoassays.

How Is The Global Pet Food Testing Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Label Validation And Marketability Testing, Nutritional Analysis, Packaging Leak Detection, Stability Study, Other Types

2) By Form: Wet Food, Dry Food

3) By Application: Dog Food, Cat Food, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Pet Food Testing Market

North America was the largest region in the pet food testing market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the pet food testing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Pet Food Testing Market Definition

Pet food testing refers to the process of evaluating pet food products to ensure their safety, quality, and nutritional adequacy. This involves a series of tests and analyses conducted in laboratories to assess various aspects of pet food. The purpose of pet food testing is to guarantee that pet food is safe for consumption, meets quality standards, and provides the necessary nutrients for the health and well-being of pets.

Pet Food Testing Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global pet food testing market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Pet Food Testing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on pet food testing market size, pet food testing market drivers and trends, pet food testing market major players, pet food testing competitors' revenues, pet food testing market positioning, and pet food testing market growth across geographies. The pet food testing market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Pet Food Ingredient Global Market Report 2024



Pet Snacks And Treats Global Market Report 2024



Pet Supplements Global Market Report 2024



What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model (GMM), is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.