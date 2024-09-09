Rape Convict Asaram Returns To Jodhpur Jail On Completion Of Parole

(MENAFN- IANS) Jodhpur, Sep 9 (IANS) Self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, who is serving life sentence in Jophpur Central Jail following his conviction in a rape case, returned to the prison on Monday after his parole for came to an end.

On August 13, Asaram was granted seven-day parole by the Rajasthan High Court following which he left for ayurveda treatment at the Madhavbaug Hospital in the Khopoli area on the outskirts of Pune on August 27.

His parole was calculated from the time his treatment began. He was also asked to bear all expenses for his treatment and travel. On September 3, the high court extended Asaram's parole by five more days for continuation of treatment.

On completion of the extended parole period, Asaram returned to the Jodhpur Central Jail amid tight security on Monday.

Jodhpur Police personnel and two attendants accompanied Asaram to Pune where he underwent treatment for a heart ailment from August 27 to September 2 before his parole was extended by five days on September 3.

Asaram has been serving life imprisonment in the Jodhpur prison following his conviction under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other offences by a trial court in 2018 for raping a minor girl.

He was earlier allowed to undergo treatment at a private ayurvedic hospital in Jodhpur under police custody. However, as his health condition deteriorated, he was admitted to Jodhpur AIIMS.

In March this year, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea filed by Asaram seeking suspension of his sentence on medical grounds.

A bench presided over by Justice Sanjiv Khanna had allowed the petitioner to file a fresh application before the Rajasthan High Court seeking to undergo treatment at the Pune facility under police custody.

On January 11, the Rajasthan High Court had rejected the fourth application filed by Asaram seeking suspension of sentence or bail on the ground that law and order problems may arise if he is not allowed to receive medical treatment of his choice.

He has been in jail since September 2, 2013.

In January 2023, a court in Gujarat had convicted the self-styled godman in a decade-old sexual assault case involving a woman disciple, and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

The victim had accused Asaram of repeatedly raping her at his ashram in 2013.