Book Titled Eternal Treasures Of Azerbaijan In UNESCO Presented In Latvia

The Azerbaijani Embassy in Latvia, in partnership with the
National Commission of Azerbaijan for UNESCO, has presented the
book "Eternal Treasures of Azerbaijan in UNESCO" at the Museum of
book "Eternal Treasures of Azerbaijan in UNESCO" at the Museum of
reports.
The book, published in Latvian, aims to promote Azerbaijani
culture and mutual cultural exchanges between the two
countries.
The Azerbaijani Ambassador to Latvia, Elnur Sultanov, praised
the publication of the book, highlighting its significance in
familiarizing Latvians with Azerbaijani culture. He underlined that
the book's release coincides with the 30th anniversary of
diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Latvia, as well as the
30th anniversary of the National Commission's establishment.
Sultanov stressed Azerbaijan's commitment to intercultural
dialogue as a UNESCO partner, citing the "Baku Process" launched by
President Ilham Aliyev.
He also highlighted the country's success in having 5 examples
of tangible cultural heritage and 23 examples of intangible
cultural heritage included in UNESCO's lists as a result of the
work of the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, President of the
Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva.
The event featured a "Genetic Code of Memory" exhibition,
organized by the Embassy and "Azerkhalcha" OJSC, which showcased
Azerbaijani carpets and their cultural significance.
The Deputy Chairman of the Latvian Seimas' Education, Culture,
and Science Committee, Liga Klavina, praised the positive dialogue
between the two countries and noted the importance of cultural
heritage protection.
The director of the Academic Library of the University of
Latvia, Venta Kotsere, appreciated Azerbaijan's rich cultural
heritage and expressed his confidence that the book will promote
Azerbaijani culture in Latvia.
Furthermore, Buta dance ensemble performed, accompanied by
kalaghayi, while a traditional Azerbaijani tea table was
served.
The event was attended by members of the Latvian government and
parliament, heads of diplomatic missions, representatives of local
cultural and media circles, and members of the Azerbaijani
community living in Latvia.
