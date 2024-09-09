Book Titled Eternal Treasures Of Azerbaijan In UNESCO Presented In Latvia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The Azerbaijani Embassy in Latvia, in partnership with the National Commission of Azerbaijan for UNESCO, has presented the book "Eternal Treasures of Azerbaijan in UNESCO" at the Museum of Decorative Arts and Design in Latvia, Azernews reports.

The book, published in Latvian, aims to promote Azerbaijani culture and mutual cultural exchanges between the two countries.

The Azerbaijani Ambassador to Latvia, Elnur Sultanov, praised the publication of the book, highlighting its significance in familiarizing Latvians with Azerbaijani culture. He underlined that the book's release coincides with the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Latvia, as well as the 30th anniversary of the National Commission's establishment.

Sultanov stressed Azerbaijan's commitment to intercultural dialogue as a UNESCO partner, citing the "Baku Process" launched by President Ilham Aliyev.

He also highlighted the country's success in having 5 examples of tangible cultural heritage and 23 examples of intangible cultural heritage included in UNESCO's lists as a result of the work of the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva.

The event featured a "Genetic Code of Memory" exhibition, organized by the Embassy and "Azerkhalcha" OJSC, which showcased Azerbaijani carpets and their cultural significance.

The Deputy Chairman of the Latvian Seimas' Education, Culture, and Science Committee, Liga Klavina, praised the positive dialogue between the two countries and noted the importance of cultural heritage protection.

The director of the Academic Library of the University of Latvia, Venta Kotsere, appreciated Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage and expressed his confidence that the book will promote Azerbaijani culture in Latvia.

Furthermore, Buta dance ensemble performed, accompanied by kalaghayi, while a traditional Azerbaijani tea table was served.

The event was attended by members of the Latvian government and parliament, heads of diplomatic missions, representatives of local cultural and media circles, and members of the Azerbaijani community living in Latvia.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr