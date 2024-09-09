Timeless Builds Celebrates Premium Customer Service For Homeowners Looking To Get The Perfect Outdoor Oasis

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Los Angeles, California, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Timeless Builds, a team of expert swimming pool contractors in Los Angeles, are celebrating the premium quality customer service it provides for homeowners.

Timeless Builds, known for creating bespoke swimming pools and specializing in resurfacing, replastering, and remodeling, is thrilled to receive 5-star reviews for its exceptional services. Homeowners can trust the dedicated team to transform backyards into dream outdoor oases and the highly positive reviews prove it.

“Excellent workmanship and attention to detail,” said a Timeless Builds customer.“This pool builder went above and beyond to make sure our pool was expertly created, paying attention to every tiny detail. The end outcome is so perfect that we are speechless!”

The team of experienced designers and builders can craft unique designs incorporating everything from modern infinity edges and tilework, to lush landscaping, elevating the space that will bring your dream home and landscape together in perfect harmony.

Timeless Builds offers four key services to help customers create a luxurious outdoor space, ensuring there's something for everyone

Swimming pool builders: Timeless Build's portfolio boasts a diverse range of stunning pools including freeform pools, a hallmark of Californian design, traditional pools that are ideal for lap swimming, and natural rock pools for thermal regulation. The seasoned pool builders can create stunning pools that suit the design style and function of the user.

Post-remodeling contractor: Californian Homeowners looking to modernize their pools can look to Timeless Builds. Whether it's adding ambient lighting and calming water features for a luxury spa feel, or installing slides and waterfalls for a playful touch, Timeless Builds can help customers achieve the desired vision.

Pool resurfacing and replastering: Over time, pools can show signs of aging, creating an unappealing appearance and demotivating swimmers. Timeless Builds can replace old plaster to refresh the appearance, install premium surfaces for improved functionality, and change the pool surface to ensure longevity. The premier pool company can help renew the charm of homeowner's pools.

Backyard remodeling: Turn the outdoor space into a full experience. Timeless Builds can elevate homes with custom backyard remodeling features such as outdoor kitchens perfect for entertaining guests, firepits for cozy evenings, and fun swim-up bars. Timeless Builds can make outdoor spaces into poolside paradises.

Timeless Builds takes a meticulous approach to designing the perfect pool area, ensuring every detail is seamless and the entire process is smooth for its customers. Timeless Builds guides its customers from initial consultation, designing 3D landscape visualizations, and handling necessary permits, to construction, and finished design.

Timeless Builds is known for bringing the best customer service, quality, workmanship, and design to consumers, and the positive testimonials from customers reflect this. Timeless Builds focus is making a backyard oasis and transforming the overall space. The team ensure that the space is not only gorgeous but timeless and functional. The designs don't get old and the qualities last.

Timeless Builds invites homeowners in Los Angeles, California to reach out to the expert team with any questions by calling 424-512-2977 or completing the form on the website to get started on a project.

About Timeless Builds

Timeless Builds comprises a team of experienced designers and builders who craft elevated outdoor living spaces that stand the test of time. Whether homeowners desire a tranquil garden retreat, a luxurious outdoor living area, or a harmonious blend of nature and architecture, Timeless Builds will create the perfect oasis tailored to their unique tastes and lifestyles.

To learn more about Timeless Builds and the premium quality pool services it provides, please visit .

