Chelsea Hoping To Offload David Fofana To Greek Side AEK Athens: Report

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) Chelsea FC's movement in the summer transfer window which has seen them sign 13, sell 18 and loan out 19 players, is not over as the side is still looking to offload David Fofana to Greek side AEK Athens.

The two sides have been in active negotiations over the striker in the past 48 hours and although Chelsea will be selling the player for less than the 10 million Euro price tag they got him last summer, the deal will contain add-ons which if triggered will ensure them a profit, according to a report by The Athletic.

Chelsea bought the forward from Molde in 2022. He has made just three appearances for the first team since then and has been loaned out to Union Berlin and Burnley, where he scored four Premier League goals in 15 appearances.

Fofana is one of the players that had been excluded from the first team squad under new head coach Enzo Maresca. He has been training away from the squad along with the other fringe players at Chelsea who have been told they will not be featuring in the upcoming season.

Although the transfer window in England was closed in August, it remains open in Greece until Wednesday by which all signed documents must be exchanged between the two parties.

Maresca had stated earlier this season that it's better if the players who are not involved in the first squad leave to get minutes.

“In this moment, they are training apart. We have a big squad, for me it's impossible to give everyone minutes. So if they're looking for minutes, probably it is better to leave,” Enzo had said.