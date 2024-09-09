Titan Company Ltd. Expands Retail Footprint in New Delhi with Launch of Three New Stores

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR)

New Delhi, 06th September 2024: Titan Company Ltd., a leading retail conglomerate, marked a significant milestone in its retail expansion with the grand opening of three new stores in the New Delhi region. These new outlets include the 18th and 19th Tanishq and 07th Taneira store. The new stores are strategically located in South Extension, and Chandni Chowk, strengthening Titan’s presence in the capital city, which boasts a diverse and affluent demographic base. These stores were launched by Mr. C K Venkataraman, Managing Director of Titan Company Limited, along with prominent guests including Raghav Chandra and family, Associate Partner, and other distinguished guests.

The store launches resonate with Titan’s current business focus on aggressive retail expansion across India, complementing the increasing consumer demand for high-quality, authentic, and beautifully designed products. With the opening of these three stores, Titan continues to strengthen its position as a leader in the Indian retail landscape.

Sharing insights about the company’s market expansion and the new launches, Mr. C K Venkataraman, Managing Director, Titan Company Limited said, “New Delhi represents a crucial market for us, with its blend of tradition and modernity, making it an ideal region for our latest store launches. These new stores not only enhance our accessibility but also reinforce our commitment to offering unparalleled shopping experiences. As we continue to expand our retail footprint, we remain focused on integrating innovative retail formats and superior customer service, ensuring that our brands resonate deeply with our diverse customer base."

The new Tanishq stores in South Extension and Chandni Chowk are set to offer an unmatched jewellery shopping experience with a wide array of collections, including Gold, Diamonds, Celeste Solitaire, Rivaah, Enchanted Trails, Tales of Tradition, Aveer, Glam Days, Mia by Tanishq, Dor, Kalai, and “Rivaah X Tarun Tahiliani” collection. The South Extension store located in South Extension Part 2, spans a staggering 17,500 square feet, while the 6,000-square-foot store located in Omaxe Chowk, Gandhi Maidan, Chandni Chowk, caters to the iconic shopping district’s rich cultural heritage and vibrant market atmosphere.

Located at Omaxe Chowk, Gandhi Maidan, Chandni Chowk, the new Taneira store spans an impressive 2,500 square feet and is positioned as a prime destination for wedding shopping, offering a curated selection of the finest handcrafted and authentic sarees, ready-to-wear kurtas, and blouses. With an assortment of its signature weaves such as Pure Silk, Cotton, Ikat, Kota Doria, revitalized Chanderis and Maheshwaris, Banarasis, Tussar, Jamdanis, Kanjivaram, South Silks, Sambalpuri, and Vegan collections, Taneira promises best of India under one roof. This store reflects the brand's growing popularity among customers seeking authentic Indian textiles from across the country.

To celebrate the grand opening, Tanishq is offering a special launch offer where customers can receive a free gold coin* with every purchase from 5th to 8th September, 2024 (*T&C apply). Additionally, Taneira is also offering a special ‘Gold Coin Offer’ from 5th to 10th September 2024, wherein customers can avail a 0.2 gram Tanishq gold coin on shopping worth INR 20,000/-.





