Automated Intralogistics Material Handling Market Is Projected To Reach US$ 126.2 Billion By 2034 With A 12.3% CAGR | Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Popularity of Automated Intralogistics Material Handling Machinery Reducing Errors and Upholding Quality Standards.

Rockville, MD , Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR, a research and competitive intelligence provider, through its recently updated market analysis, reveals that revenue from the global Automated Intralogistics Material Handling Solution Market is projected to reach a value of US$ 39.56 billion in 2024 and is projected to expand at a double-digit CAGR of 12.3% through 2034.



The creation of machine learning algorithms and AI-driven robotics, technological advancements that are enhancing the capabilities and efficiency of automated systems, is credited with the expansion of the automated intralogistics material handling solutions market.

Automated material handling equipment reduces mistakes and maintains quality standards, which supports the Just-In-Time (JIT) objective of giving customers defect-free products. Lean manufacturing and just-in-time (JIT) production streamline workflows, minimize waste, and shorten lead times.

This advanced equipment streamlines workflows to facilitate faster and more efficient material flow throughout the manufacturing or distribution facility. Automated material handling equipment reduces the need for human intervention in material handling processes by automating repetitive and manual tasks. Reducing non-value-added tasks such as transportation and material handling improves the efficiency of the entire process and reduces costs.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:







Key Takeaways from the Market Study:



The global market for automated intralogistics material handling solutions is projected to reach a value of US$ 126.2 billion by the end of 2034.

The market in North America is evaluated to reach a worth of US$ 31.68 billion by 2034.

The United States is forecasted to reach a market value of US$ 7.86 billion in 2024.

China is analyzed to occupy a market share of 49.8% in East Asia in 2024. Revenue generated from demand for automated intralogistics material handling solutions in Japan is East Asia is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2024 to 2034.



“The trend toward smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0 is driving growth in the market for automated intralogistics material handling solutions,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Automated Intralogistics Material Handling Solution Market:



Linde Material Handling; Dematic; Jungheinrich AG; Daifuku Co., Ltd.; Toyota Industries Corporation; Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd.; Mecalux SA; Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd.; SSI SCHAEFER; Nexon Automation; Hannibal Industries; Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG; Berghof Automation GmbH; NIEROS Metal Tovarna opreme d.o.o; Rofa Industrial Automation Group.

Improvements in Warehouse Infrastructure Resulting in Utilization of Storage Systems More Effectively:

Cantilever racking, flow racking, compact storage, mobile racking systems, FIFO racking, and multi-level racking are among storage systems that make use of automated intralogistics material handling solutions. The development of warehouse infrastructure leads to the more efficient use of storage systems to meet the increasing demand.

Automated Intralogistics Material Handling Solution Industry News:



In 2021, Toyota Material Handling Europe declared that all of the electricity utilised in its activities throughout Europe would originate from renewable sources. The change is a significant step towards the organization's lofty environmental goals and affects all of the company's European businesses.



In March 2024, SSI SCHAEFER presented a new software application designed specifically for the autonomous functioning of the SSI LOGIMAT Vertical Lift Module. An intuitive article management and storage location mechanism is offered by the LOGIONE software. The user interfaces are designed to be intuitive, so operator support is seamless and doesn't require substantial training. In October 2023, Toyota Material Handling Japan (TMHJ), a branch of Toyota Industries Corporation, created the MEGALORE power storage system. Enelores Lithium-lon Batteries (LIBs) are repurposed for use in electric lift trucks. This scheme facilitates the installation of a circular system for hoisting truck LiBs and promotes the broad usage of storage batteries. The company repurposes batteries that have reached their replacement age in stationary storage systems in response to the growing need for such solutions in recent years.



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the automated intralogistics material handling solution market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges the automated intralogistics material handling solution market based on automation (in-built machinery, remote operated), equipment type (conveyor system, AGV, AMR robots, robotic stations, picking & sortation systems, stacker cranes, racking systems, palletizing robots), by application (storage, dispatch, sorting & conveying), end-use sector (manufacturing, e-commerce, retail FMCG storage and distribution, 3PL, cold chain storage, courier & parcel), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

Segmentation of Automated Intralogistics Material Handling Solution Market Research:

By Type :



Drive

Crowdsourcing

Monitoring

OSS with Geolocation

SON Network Testing Site Testing

By Network Technology :



2G/3G/4G 5G

By End User :



Telecommunication Service Providers Enterprises



Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Intralogistics Market - is predicted to expand at a high-value CAGR of 14.8% to climb from a market valuation of US$ 18.94 billion in 2022 to US$ 75.36 billion by the end of 2032.

Intralogistics Containers Market - reached a value of US$ 7.9 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand rapidly at a CAGR of 6.3% to top US$ 14.5 billion by the end of 2032.

Coal Handling System Market - sales are predicted to rise steadily at 4.5% CAGR and climb to a market value of US$ 8.09 billion by 2033-end.

Mulching Material Market - size to grow from US$ 3.93 billion in 2024 to US$ 8.42 billion by 2034, which equates to a CAGR of 7.9% for the next ten years.

Thermal Interface Material Market - size is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 3.3 billion in 2024 and further expand at a CAGR of 11% to climb to US$ 9.4 billion by the end of 2034.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.

With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay competitive.

Contact:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Sales Team : ...

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog