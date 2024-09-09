Chaff Cutter Market To Reach USD 22 Bn By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Major chaff cutter participants include Balaji Agro Engineering, King, Gray-Nicolls, JAS Smith Machinery & Engineering, Joshi Agro Industries, Kirloskar Brothers Limited, KMW by Kirloskar, Kovai Classic Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., New Holland Agriculture, Premier Engineering Works, Punjab Engineering Works, Suguna Industries, Vidhata India, Vishwakarma Agro Industries.

The chaff cutter market is predicted to exceed USD 22 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc. Increased crop production worldwide is driving the adoption of chaff cutters as they are utilized to efficiently process crop residues for making them easier to handle and use as feed or organic matter. By cutting chaff into manageable sizes, these machines optimize the use of every part of the crop, further contributing to better soil health. Ongoing advancements in chaff cutter technology are further improving cutting efficiency and reducing operational costs for incorporating features that increase productivity and ease of use.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization, the anticipated increase in world crop production from 1997/99 to 2030 is 55 percent. This growth is driving the demand for chaff cutters to efficiently process and utilize larger volumes of crop residues.

Based on product type, the electric grass chaff cutter market is estimated to expand at a significant growth rate between 2024 and 2032 due to their efficiency and eco-friendly operations. Electric grass chaff cutters are designed to handle grass and crop residues with minimal noise and emissions. Additionally, ongoing innovations are refining electric chaff cutters for increasing cutting precision, energy efficiency, and user convenience.









Chaff cutter market value from the livestock farming application segment is poised to experience growth at a substantial CAGR through 2032, driven by rising need to improve feed efficiency and animal health. Chaff cutters machines are widely used for processing crop residues into finer and more manageable pieces that are easier for livestock to consume and digest. In addition, innovations are enhancing the performance of these cutters for optimizing feed conversion ratios and supporting sustainable livestock farming practices.

North America chaff cutter market is expected to experience robust growth between 2024 and 2032 due to the rising rate of urbanization and changes in land use. As urban areas are expanding and agricultural land is repurposed, chaff cutters are being adopted to handle the growing volume of crop residues efficiently for ensuring better utilization of available agricultural land in the region. For instance, the UN projected that 68% of the world population will live in urban areas by 2050. This urbanization is driving the demand for efficient food processing solutions like chaff cutters for managing agricultural waste and supporting urban agriculture initiatives.

Some of the top firms engaged in the chaff cutter market include Balaji Agro Engineering, Farm King, Gray-Nicolls, JAS Smith Machinery & Engineering, Joshi Agro Industries, Kirloskar Brothers Limited, and KMW by Kirloskar, among others. These market participants are increasing their investments to launch new products and expand their existing portfolio.

