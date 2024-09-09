Portugal Showcases Finest Furniture At Saudi Expo

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh – Asdaf News:

Twenty-four Portuguese brands will showcase their unique products and designs at the Arab market's most influential hotel event, to be held from September 17 to 19, 2024 at Riyadh Front & Center.

The Portuguese Association of Wood and Furniture (AIMMP) will showcase about twenty-four leading furniture and interior design manufacturers and brands from the southern European country at the Hotel & Hospitality Saudi Arabia 2024. The most influential hotel industry event in the Arab takes place at Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center from September 17 to 19, 2024.

The exhibition will witness the launch of innovative products and solutions for the sector's most influential buyers, as they seek to stay informed about developments in the sector.

The twenty-four Portuguese companies will showcase their products across three stands located in Hall 6 – 6G31, 6H31 & 6F31 including a meeting point area at the Convention Centre. This year, the AIMMP hosts exclusive events and engagements aimed to enhance the perspective of Portuguese wood, furniture and interior design sector at an international level and highlight Portuguese talent in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Commenting on the event, Mr. Vítor Poças, President of AIMMP, said,“Our participation in the premium exhibition in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is more than just a presence at an international fair. It is a strategic opportunity to strengthen the internationalization of Portugal's wood and furniture industries. Through our presence and the exclusive events hosted at the exhibition, we are committed to highlighting the excellence and talent of Portuguese design.”

“This initiative not only promotes innovation and sustainability in the use of wood, but also opens doors to new partnerships and opportunities in the international market, reinforcing Portugal's position as a leader in creativity and quality in the sector,” he added.

During the period of the exhibition, AIMMP is organizing several networking events hosting designers and local entities to strengthen the relationship and foster strategic partnerships between traders and talents from both the countries. As part of it, a seminar titled“The Use of Wood – a Challenge to Sustainability and Creativity” will be held at King Saud University in Riyadh on September 19, 2024. Mr. Vítor Poças, the President of AIMMP, will address this seminar highlighting Portugal's international standard qualities in the hospitality sector and unique designs of products. Meanwhile, Mr. Henrique Pereira, Director of the CASAIS Group for the Middle East, will lead discussions over sustainable construction, and Professor Arch. Artur Soares, will address interior design and creativity, highlighting Portuguese innovations in the sector.

This seminar will explore the innovative potential of wood in modern construction, in the context of the new European Bauhaus guidelines and changes in the construction industry due to the impact of climate change and concerns about the sustainability of this industry. This has created a new paradigm in the construction sector, using wood as an essential material together with the challenges and opportunities for creativity due to this change.

Furthermore, Portuguese designers Artur Soares, from Designer's Mint, and Carlos Mello, from MainGuilty, will participate in the design talk titled“Design in the real world: confronting and conquering industry challenges”, to be held at the exhibition on September 19 (Time: 3.15 pm), promoted by AIMMP. In this event, they will have the opportunity to share the latest trends and innovations in interior design, reinforcing Portugal's position as a leader in creativity and quality on the international stage.

The participation and engagement of the Portuguese delegation in the events, alongside the Hotel & Hospitality Expo Saudi Arabia, will witness discussions about wood as a premium material to be used in interior designs for developing innovative buildings and infrastructure projects with high aesthetic and qualities, while meeting sustainable standards.