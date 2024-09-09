Did you know that THESE countries have strict laws for tourists? Check

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Some countries implement strict codes of conduct and severe penalties for tourists.

Saudi Arabia enforces strict Islamic laws affecting dress code, alcohol consumption, and public behavior. Women must dress conservatively.

Known for its cleanliness, Singapore imposes hefty fines for littering, smoking, and chewing gum in public. Drug offenses carry severe penalties, including death.

Tourism in North Korea is heavily restricted, with travelers accompanied by guides at all times. Photography of restricted areas is strictly prohibited.

Iran has strict religious laws for tourists, particularly regarding dress code and public behavior. Women must wear headscarves, and alcohol is prohibited.

Offenses like public intoxication, disrespecting the monarchy, or violating dress codes can lead to imprisonment or heavy fines.

Japan is strict on etiquette and manners. Tourists can be fined for littering, smoking in public, and inappropriate behavior in public spaces.

Thailand enforces strict drug laws with severe penalties. Disrespecting the monarchy is a criminal offense.