Giriraj Singh Invokes Indira Gandhi To Slam Rahul Gandhi Over His Remarks In US

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Reacting sharply to former chief and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi 's controversial comments on the BJP's ideological parent, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh , in the US, Union Giriraj Singh on Monday said that if there is any to connect with the deceased, the Congress leader should ask his grandmother (Indira Gandhi) about the role of the RSS.

"If there is any to go to his grandmother and ask her about the role of RSS, then go and ask or look in the pages of history. To know about RSS, Rahul Gandhi will have to take many births. A traitor cannot know RSS. Those who go abroad and criticise the country cannot know RSS,” said.

The Union Minister went on to say, "It seems Rahul Gandhi travels abroad only to defame India. He will never be able to comprehend the RSS in this lifetime, as it is rooted in the values and culture of India".

Giriraj Singh's reaction came hours after the Congress sitting MP fromRae Bareli, while addressing the Indian diaspora in Texas, Gandhi slammed RSS and commented that the BJP's ideological parent believes in one idea of India, whereas the Congress party believes it to be a multiplicity of ideas.

The Union Minister said that the Congress will have to take many births to learn about RSS, adding that the Sangh is born from the values and culture of India.

BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said that the Leader of Opposition has "a habit" of insulting India.

Rahul Gandhi is so eager to bat for China and he has a habit of insulting India. The world is aware of a 17 per cent youth unemployment rate in China as of August 2024. So, the question is - is it because of his MoU with the Communist Party of China that he always bats for China and does not bat for India? Rahul does not stop here, he attacks the Indian legal system just because he is out on bail. He predicts social tension in India just because it is his strategy of divide and rule," Bhandari told ANI.

BJP leader Amit Malviya also took a dig at Rahul Gandhi after Congress leader Sam Pitroda praised the Congress MP, stating that he is not easy to understand due to his high level of education, extensive reading, and strategic thinking.

Malviya sarcastically commented, "Sometimes it is not easy to understand Rahul Gandhi, says his mentor Sam Pitroda. Well, make it most of the time. His bloopers are the stuff legends are made of."

Rahul Gandhi's comments on RSS in US

While addressing the Indian diaspora in Texas, the former Congress Chief said,“The RSS believes that India is one idea and we believe that India is a multiplicity of ideas. We believe that everybody should be allowed to participate, allowed to dream and should be given space regardless of their caste, language, religion, tradition, or history. This is the fight and the fight was crystallized in the election when millions of people in India clearly understood that the Prime Minister of India was attacking the Constitution of India.”