Watch: US Food Vlogger Surprises Phd Student Selling Chicken 65

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Food vlogger Chris Lewis, who has 1.6 million followers on , was recently on Chennai streets in search of the best Chicken 65 in town.

His hunt starts after checking Maps , and he comes to know that there is a street vendor whose Chicken 65 is tastier than what is sold at Buhari Hotel, a landmark in the city since 1951.

As per legends, Chicken 65 was invented in that hotel. However, according to Lewis, Buhari has received bad reviews on Google for its iconic dish.

He finally meets Tarul Rayan. But, before that, he meets a group of young people who have just eaten Chicken 65 from that place. When someone enquires if he is okay with the spice, Chris says he loves spicy food.

The shop is open between 6 PM and 9 PM. Chris says that all the food items are sold within this three-hour window.

Chris loves that Rayan's cooking deck is quite clean as the vendor is seen using gloves when needed. Rayan says he marinates the chicken for three hours before frying it in hot oil.

Then, the US food vlogger tries Chicken 65 prepared by Rayan. Since there are some small bones, it costs ₹50, while the boneless version is sold for ₹60, the vendor says. Chris finds the snack extremely tasty. He even tries a chicken cutlet prepared by Rayan.

What comes next is a huge surprise for Chris and his viewers. Rayan reveals that he is doing his PhD in biotechnology. He even shows his research articles, which are available on Google Scholar. Rayan mentions that it is a part-time business for him.