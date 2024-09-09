Robert Greene Sterne Appointed Sedona Conference Board Chair

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Sedona Conference Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Greene Sterne as chairman of the board.

Sterne is one of the founding directors of Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein & Fox, where he is a member of the firm's Practice Group. In the early 2000s, he served as co-chair of the Sedona Patent Litigation Conference and played a central role in building the forum into the most advanced and highly regarded nonpartisan thought leadership conference on U.S. patent litigation. In 2012 the Sedona Conference recognized Sterne with a“Lifetime Achievement Award for Contributions to Intellectual Property.”

“Rob is widely acknowledged as a leader in the field of intellectual property law and patent litigation, and we are delighted he is stepping into this key role with our organization,” said Kenneth Withers, executive director of The Sedona Conference and a member of its board of directors.“Rob's service to The Sedona Conference over the years has been nothing short of exemplary, and we look forward to him sharing his insights, wisdom, intellect, and leadership with us in the years ahead.”

The Sedona Conference (TSC) is a nonpartisan, nonprofit 501(c)(3) research and educational institute dedicated to the advanced study of law and policy in the areas of antitrust law, complex litigation, intellectual property rights, and data security and privacy law. The mission of TSC is to move the law forward in a reasoned and just way through the creation and publication of nonpartisan consensus commentaries and through advanced legal education for the bench and bar.

This mission is exemplified by two landmark publications: The Sedona Principles: Best Practice Recommendations & Principles for Addressing Electronic Document Production and The Sedona Conference Cooperation Proclamation. The Sedona Principles, first published in 2003, is now in its third edition and has been cited in more than 230 federal court decisions. The Cooperation Proclamation, published in 2008, advocates for cooperative, collaborative, and transparent civil discovery and has been endorsed by more than 200 members of the judiciary and cited in more than 70 federal court decisions.

